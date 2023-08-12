Home » The Chilean Minister of Social Development, Giorgio Jackson, resigns
The Chilean Minister of Social Development, Giorgio Jackson, resigns

The minister closest to President Gabriel Boric resigned from his post in Chile on Friday harassed by an imminent impeachment trial after uncovering alleged corruption in the delivery of public funds to private foundations.

Giorgio Jackson, Minister of Social Development, a former student leader and one of the president’s best friends, left office after the right-wing opposition announced the presentation of a second impeachment trial against him, for his responsibility in the so-called “Case Conventions”.

“After holding a meeting with the president, I have made the decision to present my resignation indefinitely,” Jackson said; leader of the Democratic Revolution, the most important formation of the Broad Front, part of President Boric’s government coalition.

“Chile is tired of seeing us fight,” he said in a message at the presidential palace.

The right-wing opposition announced during the week that it would present another constitutional accusation against Jackson, for his responsibility in a scheme to transfer direct funds to social foundations formed by members of his political party and other government groups.

The opposition political parties had also conditioned Jackson’s presence in the cabinet to negotiate various social reforms, such as a fiscal pact or a pension reform, which in practice kept the government semi-paralyzed.

Jackson and Boric forged their political career together when they were student leaders. From there they jumped to Congress, both as deputies, and then to the government, when on March 11, 2022 Gabriel Boric became the youngest president to assume the presidency of Chile, at the age of 36.

Jackson is also considered the architect of the irruption of the radical left in Chile.

The “Agreements Case” arose after uncovering the direct allocation of state funds for $530,000 to the Democracia Viva Foundation, directed by members of the Democratic Revolution and created shortly after Boric’s electoral victory.

The case, which was later followed by other complaints, put Boric’s promise to govern with greater probity and transparency to the test in a country that is experiencing a deep crisis of confidence in its institutions and leadership.

