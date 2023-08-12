Beige bathroom: ideas and inspirations

Classic, elegant and easy to combine, the beige bathroom is a great alternative if you want a cozy, visually comfortable and clean. Choosing neutral tones is always a good option, especially if your space is small and does not receive much natural light. That’s because colors like beige and white tend to give a sense of spaciousness to the place.

Another positive point is that this color also gives more visibility to the space, represents cleanliness and hygiene, in addition to being very versatile and timeless. In this content, we separate some tips and inspirations to help with the decor of a beige bathroom. Let’s go?

Tips for decorating a beige bathroom

Being a neutral tone, beige can be used in decoration in a clean way or also to highlight other colors, prints and coverings. Check out some tips for using this color in the environment and decorating the bathroom.

Furniture

You can bet on planned furniture in beige for your bathroom. Take the opportunity to make a modern closet that harmonizes with the rest of the decor. Another option is to combine with wooden options to bring more charm to the environment.

Coating

Coatings that imitate wood are excellent alternatives to match a beige bathroom. But remember that in wet places it is not recommended to use laminate or vinyl flooring.

So invest in a quality material with high durability. In addition, you can invest in a 3D wallpaper with textures that match your decor.

decoration items

Another way to harmonize beige in the decor is to bet on decorative items that contrast with the color, such as handles and towel racks in gold or black, decorative vases, bottles for liquids such as soap holders, shampoo, conditioner and even air fresheners.

support colors

You can use neutral tones following the beige palette, but if you want to add a touch of color, you can bet on colored or printed towels, rugs and other decorative objects.

Lighting

Lighting is very important in rooms like the bathroom. Therefore, prefer white light, especially if your room does not receive sunlight during the day. In addition to the main lamp, you can also invest in spots into the box.

Plants

Last but not least is betting on bathroom plants. In addition to purifying the environment, it is a way to bring more life and joy to the room – as beige is a very neutral tone. In addition, there are several species that adapt well to this environment and will even integrate a little more nature into your home decor.

beige bathroom inspirations

Check out some beige bathroom ideas to get inspired when decorating this room in the house.

Clean and elegant beige bathroom with white furniture Clean bathroom inspiration. Beige bathroom with wood-look flooring Combine beige with black and gold accents. Boiserie in the beige bathroom for more elegance and sophistication Custom furniture and boiserie in a beige bathroom. Minimalist beige bathroom with silver items Wood is a great combination for beige bathrooms Use wooden pieces and coverings in your beige bathroom. Adhesive or glass inserts to decorate one of the walls Highlight one of the bathroom walls with 3D coating or textures. Beige bathroom with classic and more traditional decoration Classic accessories in a cleaner and more traditional bathroom. Slatted panel and wooden details add charm to the beige bathroom Slatted panel and wooden details. Marble stone for bathroom sink matching the beige color Double bathroom with marble details.

Have an elegant and modern bathroom in your home

A beige bathroom can be a great alternative if you want a clean, classic and cozy bathroom at the same time. Here at MeuLugar, you’ll find this and many other ideas to make your home look just like you, in addition to organization tips, neighborhoods and cities to live in and decor, of course.

