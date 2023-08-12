Home » Greentech Mecklenburg-West Pomerania: Wind energy expansion needs more speed
Greentech Mecklenburg-West Pomerania: Wind energy expansion needs more speed

In recent years, the federal state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania has developed into a pioneering region for renewable energies and green tech in Germany. well but there is criticism that the expansion of renewable energies is progressing far too slowly. In particular, the region relies on wind energy.

According to the German Wind Energy Association (BWE), there is still a lot of room for improvement in the north-east when it comes to expanding wind power. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the average approval period for wind turbines is 28 months. That was “much, much, much too long,” said the president of the association, Bärbel Heidebroek, on Friday at a panel discussion at the start of the Rostock Wind industry conference. You yourself have a project in MV that has been in the planning for twelve years. “I don’t know if I will see a kilowatt hour being produced there,” emphasized the managing partner of the Landwind Group, who was elected BWE President in May.

Companies, associations and politicians take part in the specialist conference organized by wind turbine manufacturer Eno Energy to discuss the expansion of wind energy in the north-east.

The Bundesverband WindEnergie eV (BWE) represents the interests of the wind energy industry in Germany and is committed to the promotion, development and expansion of wind energy. The BWE acts in particular as a lobby and represents the wind energy industry on a political, economic and social level.

It influences legislation and political decisions affecting wind energy and advocates favorable framework conditions for the expansion of wind energy.

The association also promotes the exchange of knowledge, experience and best practices within the industry. It offers platforms for dialogue between companies, research institutions, politics and other relevant actors.

