Recently, China‘s first China-Europe train line, the China-Europe train (Chongqing), has exceeded 10,000 trains. In response to relevant questions at a regular press conference on the 21st, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the China-Europe freight train has become a “stabilizer” and “acceleration valve” for smooth China-EU trade.

Wang Wenbin said that since the beginning of this year, against the background of the spread of the new crown pneumonia epidemic and the turbulent international situation, the China-Europe freight train has overcome multiple difficulties and maintained safe and stable operation. From January to June, a total of 7,514 trains and 724,000 TEUs were sent, and the trains were opened in a single month. It has maintained more than 1,000 trains for 26 consecutive months, and has become a “stabilizer” and “acceleration valve” for smooth Sino-European trade.

According to reports, up to now, the China-Europe freight train has reached more than 190 cities in 24 European countries, forming a logistics network connecting Asia and Europe. The data shows that from 2016 to 2021, the annual number of China-Europe freight trains will increase from 1,702 to 15,183, with an average annual growth rate of 55%; the annual transport value will increase from US$8 billion to US$74.9 billion; The main products are expanded to more than 50,000 kinds today.

Since the beginning of this year, the comprehensive heavy container rate of China-Europe freight trains has continued to stabilize at a high level, remaining at a relatively high level of about 98%. After the China-Europe Railway Express has continuously transported goods to the countries along the route, it returns to China fully loaded with foreign goods, promoting economic and trade cooperation among the countries along the route. In addition, the China Railway Express has also spawned many new logistics, industrial, commercial and trade centers, and industrial parks, providing thousands of employment opportunities for people along the route.

The China Railway Express also builds a “bridge of life” between China and Europe. As of the end of June this year, China-Europe freight trains have sent a total of 14.17 million pieces of anti-epidemic materials, totaling 109,000 tons.