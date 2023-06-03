Home » The Church is looking for members with musical ability worldwide
The Church is looking for members with musical ability worldwide

Latter-day Saint artists from around the world who are willing to share creative talent for music projects, events, broadcasts, performances, and other productions are invited to join the talent pool on the ChurchofJesusChrist.org Casting and Music webpage.2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

Wherever you live, if you are a Latter-day Saint with musical ability and would like to be considered for The Church of Jesus Christ projects, events, and productions, add your information to the talent database of the whole Church.

What is the talent database?

The Talent Database is a list of professionals and volunteers with acting, musical, and other related skills that Church producers may consider for music projects, events, broadcasts, performances, and other productions.

The database is available in Chinese, Korean, French, Japanese, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and German.

Details about artists’ skills, experience, contact information, and geographic location help producers find and connect with skilled people when and where they’re needed.

Latter-day saints actors and musicians and those with non-performance skills who create a profile on Music and casting web page members of the Church can learn more about casting and other opportunities to contribute their creative talents to Church music projects, events, and productions.

Are you good with music? You could join the talent database

The Church’s music division is seeking to expand the list of potential musicians by inviting members from around the world to submit their information to the Talent Database for future consideration.

Applicants with non-performance skills are also needed, such as transcribing, experience using music notation software, copywriting and translating texts, audio recording, event and project coordination, and logistical planning .

Individuals with these skills are needed to assist with live events, the Church’s music library, hymnal projects, and other paid or volunteer opportunities.

“The Talent Database is a means to connect with musical talent from around the world like never before,” said Corinne Judd, project coordinator.

Not only are music coordinators looking to connect with talent outside of the Utah area, but “there’s also a lot of interest in cultural and other non-traditional styles of music,” he said.

“This effort to expand our database of artists from around the world represents the Church’s overall commitment to represent a worldwide Church in future music projects,” Judd said.

For example, the talent database will be used to select and evaluate singers for the audio version of the new hymnal.

Other events and projects for which the database will be used are:

  • Choirs in general conference
  • Broadcasts for children, youth, missionaries, young single adults, and other audiences
  • Regional meetings and shows
  • Temple Square events
  • Church Music Festival
  • Arrangements and compositions on commission
  • Review and opinion of member-submitted works in a variety of musical styles
  • Engraving and transcription from the Music Library of the Church
  • Virtual music education and training
  • Opinion on the translation of new hymns and songs
  • Audio version of the new hymnbook in several languages

Latter-day Saint artists from around the world are invited to join the talent pool on the ChurchofJesusChrist.org music and casting site.

The Church invites applicants with skills unsuitable for performing, such as transcribing, experience using music notation software, copywriting and translating texts, audio recording, coordinating music events and projects, and logistics planning to join the talent database.2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

Who should create a profile?

Guidelines for what the Church’s music division is looking for in prospective artists include:

  • Beginner, intermediate and advanced level singers, instrumentalists, accompanist, composers and arrangers
  • Artists of all ages, places, cultural backgrounds and styles
  • Latter-day Saints with musical abilities from around the world
  • Group performances such as chamber ensembles, duets, choirs, bands, family groups, etc. (apply as a collective group)
  • Artists interested in voluntary or paid opportunities (or both)

Latter-day Saint artists from around the world who are willing to share creative talent for music projects, events, broadcasts, performances, and other productions are invited to join the talent pool on the ChurchofJesusChrist.org music and casting web page.

Latter-day Saint artists from around the world are invited to join the talent pool on the ChurchofJesusChrist.org music and casting site.2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

Where to start

If you are interested in submitting your data, please first create a profile My talents and indicate what types of projects you might be interested in.

Then provide examples of your past experiences via a shareable link, as well as links to relevant professional sites, social media accounts, and YouTube accounts.

“Once a profile is created, candidates will be able to apply directly to projects made available on the casting site,” Judd said. “And the Church will be able to alert them to available projects that match their criteria.”

For more information, see Frequent questions.

