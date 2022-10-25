Focus on the target and win the battle

Resolutely fight the battle of clearing and ending

The city’s epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting was held

Ding Xiufeng’s speech

On the afternoon of October 24th, Ding Xiufeng, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and leader of the Municipal Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, presided over a scheduling meeting for the city’s epidemic prevention and control work to further arrange and deploy the city’s epidemic prevention and control work. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Zhang Rui made specific arrangements.

Ding Xiufeng pointed out that this round of epidemic is the largest epidemic that our city has experienced since the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia. After unremitting efforts, the virus transmission chain has been basically blocked, and the city’s epidemic prevention and control is generally stable and controllable, entering the final stage. From now on, we must closely focus on the goal of “two 48 hours + one 7 days”, concentrate our energy, strengthen our confidence, and win the decisive battle. .

Ding Xiufeng emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely fight the tough battle to clear the social face within 48 hours, strictly implement the prevention and control requirements of “quick inspection and fast inspection, transfer as soon as possible, isolation, elimination, and strict management”, and insist on fast inspection. Be ruthless, show a decisive and decisive attitude, and ensure that the goal of social clearance is achieved within the time limit. We must resolutely fight the tough battle for the orderly opening of the “epidemic-free communities” after 48 hours, adhere to the citizens as the center, fully consider the feelings of the citizens, and accurately grasp the core of “the control of what should be controlled, and the orderly release of what should be released”, Continue to expand the epidemic-free area, and implement normalized management and control of “epidemic-free communities”, so that ordinary people can return to normal life as soon as possible. We must resolutely fight the tough battle of no new cases within 7 days, overcome war weariness, complacency, and a relaxed mentality, establish high work standards, strengthen patient treatment, strictly prevent the occurrence of hospital feeling, and resolutely prevent importation. All work can be done one day earlier. Use the shortest time to ensure that there are no new cases in the whole society as soon as possible. We must adhere to the “two-handed approach”, coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and strive to minimize the impact of the epidemic.

Members of the Municipal Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters attended the meeting. The meeting was held in the form of video, and each banner, county, and rare earth high-tech zone set up branch venues.

