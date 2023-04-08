This Saturday, the VI International Classical Music Festival of Bogotá: la Belle Époque culminates, which had a variety of presentations, including nine free concerts in various settings, such as auditoriums and in unconventional settings, such as churches and libraries.

The program of free concerts begins at 11:00 am, at the Julio Mario Santo Domingo Public Library, with the Trío Sin Fronteras, a group made up of Jorge Andrés Pinzón (oboe), Javier Asdrúbal Vinasco (clarinet) and Pedro Alejandro Salcedo (bassoon). ); who won the Festival Call with a concert dedicated to works for a reed trio, as this type of wind instrument ensemble is known. The program will include works by Cateloube, Debussy, Auric and Ibert, all leading composers of the time.

Then, at 12:00 noon, the Teatro Estudio Julio Mario Santo Domingo will receive the Valencia Vasco Duo, made up of Esneider Valencia (saxophone) and Rodrigo Vasco (piano). In this concert, entitled “Le beau chant” (the beautiful song, in French), the two artists, winners of the Festival Call, will perform works by Debussy, Koechlin, Schmitt and Decruck.

Finally, the free programming ends at 3:00 pm, with two simultaneous concerts in different venues in Bogotá. On the one hand, at the Gabriel García Márquez Public Library, El Tunal, the Pilgrim Quartet, made up of the violinists Paula Castañeda and Mimi Jung, the cellist Diego Hernández and the violist Carlos Andrés Parra, winners of the Festival Call, will present works for string quartet by Germaine Tailleferre, Pierre Menu and Ernest Chausson.

World Capital of Music

In 2012, Bogotá was declared by Unesco as ‘World Capital of Music’. It was the first city in the American continent to receive this title, which not only recognized the variety of Bogotá’s artistic offer, but also the creative power represented by the artists and music schools that were present in the capital. One year later the International Classical Music Festival of Bogotá was born and among its main objectives, it was proposed that classical music could reach every corner and all the inhabitants of the city, with the aim of strengthening and creating audiences for this artistic expression. . For this reason, all the editions of the International Classical Music Festival have included an important offer of free concerts in their programming.

In its sixth edition, the festival continues with that commitment. Thus, French music from this important artistic period, which took place between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, reached the towns of Suba, Santa Fe, La Candelaria, Tunjuelito, Kennedy and Teusaquillo through nine completely free concerts. of national and international groups.

immersive experience

In addition to the free concerts, the Bogota International Classical Music Festival offered its audience the chance to have an immersive experience with the art and architecture of the Belle Époque. It was about five virtual reality helmets, in which three works were projected that allowed a trip to Paris and the art of the 19th century.

It was “Paris l’envers du décors: La Tour Eiffel”, by director Raphael Baugrand. This work allowed us to take a virtual tour of one of the great current symbols of French culture, which was built in the middle of the Belle Époque for the Universal Exhibition in Paris in 1889. An architectural marvel that expresses the ideals of modernism and of a society that had eyes on the future.