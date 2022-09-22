Home News The climate strike is back: students take to the streets for Friday For Future
News

The climate strike is back: students take to the streets for Friday For Future

by admin
The climate strike is back: students take to the streets for Friday For Future

The students are back in the square for Friday For Future. The global climate strike, scheduled for Friday 23 September, starting at eight, will involve not only the students of Udine but also those of the other capitals.

The procession in Udine
In Udine the parade, organized by Friday For Future Carnia, Udine and XR Udine, will start from piazzale Cavedalis (where the meeting is scheduled from eight) and will arrive at 10 in piazza Venerio. Here where the event will continue until 13 with the various interventions.

This is the route: via Galilei, via Quarto, via Mentana, via Castellana, via Mazzini, via Palladio, piazzetta San Cristoforo, via Bartolini, piazzetta Marconi, via Mercatovecchio, via Rialto, via Lionello, via Cavour, via Savorgnana to end in the square Venus.

See also  ◤Global pandemic◢ Germany diagnosed 52,826 in a single day, 294 people killed Merkel: too scary

You may also like

Beijing section starts concentrated water replenishment in autumn,...

Outbreak of avian flu in Silea

The epidemic situation in Guizhou is improving, and...

Martina Comparelli, spokesperson for Fridays for future: “The...

In one day, 107 artificial rainfall enhancement operations...

The Belluno church: “Responsible vote and enough exploitation”

Marketing under stress between dear life and unfaithful...

Return to Afghanistan – International

Van overturns onto the A5 at the Volpiano...

Renzi’s latest appeal to the square: “Look for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy