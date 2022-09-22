The students are back in the square for Friday For Future. The global climate strike, scheduled for Friday 23 September, starting at eight, will involve not only the students of Udine but also those of the other capitals.

The procession in Udine

In Udine the parade, organized by Friday For Future Carnia, Udine and XR Udine, will start from piazzale Cavedalis (where the meeting is scheduled from eight) and will arrive at 10 in piazza Venerio. Here where the event will continue until 13 with the various interventions.

This is the route: via Galilei, via Quarto, via Mentana, via Castellana, via Mazzini, via Palladio, piazzetta San Cristoforo, via Bartolini, piazzetta Marconi, via Mercatovecchio, via Rialto, via Lionello, via Cavour, via Savorgnana to end in the square Venus.