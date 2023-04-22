The climax of the tension – Mashriq TV

The Supreme Court will now hear the petition regarding elections across the country on April 27. Attorney General and People’s Party lawyer Farooq Naik briefed the bench in the chamber about the contacts with political parties. said that the court is telling us to talk to Imran Khan and agree on a single date for the election. The head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) further said that the authority under which the court is showing intimidation is He has no authority. The Supreme Court can create flexibility for Imran Khan, so why can’t it create flexibility for us, the court should create flexibility in its behavior. He said that we recognize justice but we will not recognize your hammer, we do not recognize this coercion of the court. Although unlike Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP is in favor of the negotiation process, nevertheless the party chairman And Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that until the decision of the Supreme Court is canceled, how will I convince my allies to negotiate, no one can negotiate with a gun on his head. Political tension and the tension of issues related to elections Parliament and the judiciary have been facing each other since then. Well-known politicians have now openly come before the court. The difficult thing is that the politicians are not ready to meet with each other, the effects of which have started to make the country’s institutions controversial and critical. All efforts have been made. Despite this, the situation is that the ruling coalition is not willing to negotiate, the attitude of the ruling coalition is getting tougher and tougher, it even seems that they don’t even care about going to the government. If the elections were held in this environment, if one party gets a clear majority and comes into the position of forming the government alone, it will be a different situation, but it does not seem possible, in this case, negotiations and dialogue will be a political necessity. In the context of these circumstances and events, there is no other option except that the political leadership should give up its obstinacy and take the path of negotiations. Come on, but for this, the positive thinking of the opposition is also necessary. Democracy requires collectivity, that is, everyone should make decisions about the country and the nation by consensus, any step taken against it is anarchy and lawlessness. The current situation of the country is unacceptable for the majority of the people. Therefore, before the atmosphere of civil war is created, the rulers of power and the leaders of the opposition should act with common sense and create a balance in their attitudes. Pakistan will suffer irreparable damage. In this phase of economic crisis, the country cannot afford political distraction. There is a need to avoid this. At present, even though the political atmosphere in the country is in turmoil and it is not seen that the political forces will come together, but no matter how many differences there are, in the end, the scholars have to come together to get out of the situation. Martial law in the past There was also an emergency, but in the end, the government and affairs had to be transferred to the politicians. In a democratic country, there may be temporary interference in the political system, but in the end, it is the turn of the democratic institutions to turn to the politicians and hand over power to the politicians. It will be a test of the politicians to solve their own issues. What are the effects and results of the parties’ infighting is not a matter to be forgotten, the sad thing is that the politicians themselves are not ready to tolerate each other. It may be that there is no interference from any side and the show can be watched sitting.