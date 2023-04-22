Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about today’s PSLV launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, which are upcoming and in which mission the PSLV will be on the road.

When is the next PSLV start?

The exact start time for the PSLV is currently given for Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 08:50.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider PSLV is the Indian Space Research Organization. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Satish Dhawan Space Centre, India, more precisely: Satish Dhawan Space Center First Launch Pad. A total of 86 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 54 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the “TeLEOS-2” mission:

The PSLV flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

TeLEOS-2 is a Singapore-based Earth observation satellite built by ST Electronics (Satellite Systems). It is equipped with a Singapore-made synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capable of providing data with a resolution of 1 m. It is equipped with a 500 GB onboard recorder to record the captured data and a high-speed 800 Mbit/s downlink.

The PSLV starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about PSLV-CA | TeLEOS-2 at a glance:

rocket PSLV Full name PSLV-CA launch service provider Indian Space Research Organization Missionsname TeLEOS-2 Mission type Geoscientific exploration flight start time 22.04.2023 Orbit low earth orbit Status ready to go Land IND Location Satish Dhawan Space Centre, India

The last update time for this information is the 21.04.2023at 4:22 p.m.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de