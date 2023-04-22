Hang up and fasten the hammock correctly: instructions + tips

In order to have wonderful relaxation in the wilderness or in the living and garden area, you should be able to hang a hammock correctly. It is important to choose both the optimal location and the variant that suits your taste and preferences. Luckily, this doesn’t require any special skills and after a few simple steps you can relax comfortably in the air without worrying about a bang on the ground. Browse through different installation methods and follow the tips below to make the process easier.

Before hanging a hammock properly, consider spacing

Of course, the first step is to find a suitable place with the right dimensions for your hanging bed. Depending on their size and design, different hammocks require different amounts of space in terms of length. Because of this, it would be wise to check such requirements before purchasing. In addition, the minimum distance of the variant you choose may vary, so you should measure the available space in advance. Once you’ve found the perfect spot for your hammock, you can more easily determine the spacing and height using a method to get the best effect. Here’s a common strategy you can follow step by step:

Orientate yourself with the height of the suspension after about half of the span. If the span is larger, you will also need to raise your attachment points. This way your hammock will maintain an optimal, curved shape for you to lie comfortably in.

If your hammock is attached to a tree or pole, the optimal distance would be 4 meters while hanging at a height of around 2 meters. Go 50 cm higher for every meter spanned.

However, you should also take into account that you should attach the hooks to the corresponding highest point. Accordingly, the initial level where you attach ropes or hooks could be significantly different from the actual position of the hammock.

Once you have determined the attachment point, you can attach the appropriate fasteners and adjust the height of your hammock. As a rule, the lowest point should be between your hips and knees so that you can comfortably get out of your hammock.

For the first time, try whether the hammock can withstand your weight in order to adjust accordingly.

Try to allow more hanging space to bridge ropes or chains if needed and better adjust the hammock when stretching.

Various options for hanging a hammock

Usually, most hammocks also come with assembly instructions that are easy to follow. Depending on the location and destination available, you should choose the type that suits your needs, including weight capacity, material, and suitability for indoor or outdoor use. If you choose a rather unsuitable variant, it could feel unsafe after hanging or age prematurely due to unsuitable weather conditions.

Additionally, whichever variation you choose, you should aim for a 30 degree angle if you want to hang your hammock properly. Although it sounds tempting to stretch the fabric as much as possible, the resulting tension can constrict the hammock. Also, try to lie about 10 to 15 degrees off the midline so the lounging or sleeping spot feels better under your back. Otherwise, you can consider some of the following variations.

Use a stand and hang the hammock properly

One of the simplest and easiest ways to hang a hammock is to use what is called a stand. This means that you can move your hammock more easily on a terrace or in the garden area at any time. Accordingly, the frame is also intended to enable the optimal distance and height in the absence of stable attachment points. In addition, this option saves you the planning and hard work, and you can actually use it to hang your hammock properly. However, before purchasing, make sure your version is compatible with the stand to avoid any installation difficulties.

How to properly hang a hammock between two trees using straps

The classic way of hanging is to use trees as attachment points. For this you can wrap long and flat straps or straps around the two trees and then use ropes and hooks to be able to fix the hammock properly. Typically, the ropes are adjustable so you can adjust your hammock as needed. With this variant, try to find sturdy and strong trees that are about 3 to 5 meters apart. The total length of your hammock should be about 1 meter less than the distance between the two trees. This ensures that there is enough space to attach the ropes.

First, you can loop the short end around the first tree, then thread the long end of the strap through and finally pull tight. Next, attach a snap hook, which is a type of D-shaped hook with one spring-loaded side, to one of the attachment points. Repeat with the second strap on the other tree. Before you hang a hammock properly by making knots, you can consider this option. There are even pre-made stands that you can use to tie your hammock to just one tree.

Hanging a hammock between two brick or concrete walls

In order to mount a hammock on a wall, you need the appropriate fasteners such as a wall screw or hook and a rope. You should be able to safely drill these into the wall, although most manufacturers supply their hammocks with such sets. If you are planning to stick something into a concrete or brick wall, you will need special concrete screws or bolts installed at the correct height that you can attach your hammock or rope to. Otherwise, depending on the type of wall you have, you can find various accessories at the hardware store. The same also applies if you want to hang your hammock between two beams or posts in living spaces.

Use the ceiling as a base and hang a hammock properly

For these variants, a sturdy hook that you can attach to the ceiling should usually be sufficient to hang up the popular type of trendy hanging chair on the balcony or in the room. Accordingly, this can be done both indoors and outdoors. Choose a suitable location for this and make sure you have a solid ceiling or beam to install the hardware in a stable manner. You can also hang your hammock from the ceiling, the setup is similar to hanging it on the wall and the hook can be rotatable. Exposed beams also allow you to tie rope or use tree straps without having to determine attachment points.