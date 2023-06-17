Home » The closed quarry was opened when the owner was elected as the deputy!
News

The closed quarry was opened when the owner was elected as the deputy!

by admin

The quarry, which was closed by the governor’s office years ago in the Hendek district of Sakarya, was opened after the election of the manager Ali İnci from the AKP as an MP. The application made three times for the stone quarry in Kızanlık District was given a negative response. Former Hendek Mayor Ali İnci did not care about the reports prepared by the villagers, environmentalists and scientists, and used his deputy position without delay. Neighborhood Mukhtar Haydar […]

See also  Promote the overall progress of rural grassroots party building and provide a strong organizational guarantee for rural reform, development and stability

You may also like

Small municipalities, contribution for municipal secretaries

PML-N intra-party elections: ‘Merit is for us, not...

Edict 1st. notice Bertilde Cordoba Valoyes

Nethive, Bellato: “Investing in cybersecurity is a competitive...

Euro 2024 qualification June 16 – results and...

Security operations intensify on the Cesar roads

The price guarantor initiates collaboration with chambers of...

Monkeypox cases have been discovered in succession in...

The 10 best books on occupational safety

In Sakarya, the car was stuck like an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy