STRAY GODS

Olympus

(Heavy Metal) Label: Roar! Rock of Angels Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 23.06.2023

STRAY GODS‘Bob Katsionis’ wanted after IRON MAIDEN sounding project, brings out the second all-round blow. Not even a year after the debut “Storm The Walls” hit many like a bomb, their second work “Olympus” is now on the threshold.

After the first tones of “Out Of Nowhere” you can sit back and relax, because Bob hasn’t changed his style. You follow the given paths of the iconic role models perfectly. Why should he? The first album was not only received euphorically by MAIDEN fans (some even said that it was the album that one would have wished for from the original) and with Artur Almeida (ATTICK DEMONS), the stray gods have a trump card in their hands that it doesn’t get any higher. At times it’s spooky how Artur vocally resembles Bruce.

But what good is a great voice if the material doesn’t fit? Here, too, the inclined listener does not need to worry. Katsioni’s compositions need not hide from anyone. If you don’t believe it, you should check out “The Other Side Of The Mirror” right away! A gigantic song, with everything your iron heart desires. Or Angels Of Light. In addition to another vocal highlight, there is an intro riff, which makes me jump around spontaneously, and a guitar solo that has washed itself. Speaking of the guitar – something has changed compared to the previous album. John McRis was brought in as second guitarist to make it sound a bit more similar and rich. The title track and at the same time the last song of the album is without a doubt one of the best numbers Katsionis has composed to date. Although I have to say that the word “Olympus” that is sung over and over again annoys me a bit here. The rest of the song is more than convincing though.

Yes, what more can I say? Fans of the iron maidens can grab it here without hesitation and let themselves be pampered O(h)rdently. For all non-Maiden fans, the same applies

Tracklist „Olympus“:

1. Out Of Nowhere

2. Ghost from The Future

3. The Other Side of The Mirror

4. The Sign

5. Abel & Cain

6. Fortune Favors the Bold

7. Angels of Light

8. Olympus

