Home » STRAY GODS – Olympus
Entertainment

STRAY GODS – Olympus

by admin
STRAY GODS – Olympus

STRAY GODS
Olympus
(Heavy Metal)

Label: Roar! Rock of Angels Records
Format: (LP)

Release: 23.06.2023

STRAY GODS‘Bob Katsionis’ wanted after IRON MAIDEN sounding project, brings out the second all-round blow. Not even a year after the debut “Storm The Walls” hit many like a bomb, their second work “Olympus” is now on the threshold.

After the first tones of “Out Of Nowhere” you can sit back and relax, because Bob hasn’t changed his style. You follow the given paths of the iconic role models perfectly. Why should he? The first album was not only received euphorically by MAIDEN fans (some even said that it was the album that one would have wished for from the original) and with Artur Almeida (ATTICK DEMONS), the stray gods have a trump card in their hands that it doesn’t get any higher. At times it’s spooky how Artur vocally resembles Bruce.

But what good is a great voice if the material doesn’t fit? Here, too, the inclined listener does not need to worry. Katsioni’s compositions need not hide from anyone. If you don’t believe it, you should check out “The Other Side Of The Mirror” right away! A gigantic song, with everything your iron heart desires. Or Angels Of Light. In addition to another vocal highlight, there is an intro riff, which makes me jump around spontaneously, and a guitar solo that has washed itself. Speaking of the guitar – something has changed compared to the previous album. John McRis was brought in as second guitarist to make it sound a bit more similar and rich. The title track and at the same time the last song of the album is without a doubt one of the best numbers Katsionis has composed to date. Although I have to say that the word “Olympus” that is sung over and over again annoys me a bit here. The rest of the song is more than convincing though.

See also  Changying "Signed Screenwriter" awarded "Wolf Warrior" screenwriter Liu Yi to join

Yes, what more can I say? Fans of the iron maidens can grab it here without hesitation and let themselves be pampered O(h)rdently. For all non-Maiden fans, the same applies

Tracklist „Olympus“:

1. Out Of Nowhere
2. Ghost from The Future
3. The Other Side of The Mirror
4. The Sign
5. Abel & Cain
6. Fortune Favors the Bold
7. Angels of Light
8. Olympus
Total playing time:

Band-Links:

STRAY GODS - Olympus

stray gods olympus
STRAY GODS – Olympus
LineUp:
Artur Almeida – Tired
Bob Katsionis – Gitarren & Keyboards
Gus Macricostas – Bass
Thanos Pappas – Drums
John McRis – Guitars
8
Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “STRAY GODS – Olympus”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/straygods_olympus.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “8”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “MadMax”
}
}}

The post STRAY GODS – Olympus appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

Artificial Intelligence: art, artist or medium?

Ouyang Nana celebrates her 23rd birthday in the...

From normcore to sandlercore fashion trend 2023 –...

Max Tschida & Tobias Faulhammer – „Rise and...

Altarage – Cataract – HeavyPop.at

RIVERS OF NIHIL – release new single “The...

“WE ARE EACH OTHER’S LIFE JACKETS” – ROYAL...

Is it true that “Tang Bohu spots autumn...

Imperial Triumphant – Paranoid Android

DUFF MCKAGAN – Announces third solo album

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy