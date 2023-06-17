Particularly thin wine glasses: Riedel manufactures the Superleggero series by machine

Thin and thin: With its new series, Riedel once again shows how well machines can produce delicate wine glasses. This time it’s the turn of the graceful Superleggero.

Es has now been definitively proven. Machines can make wine glasses that are just as thin and delicate as experienced glassblowers. A year ago, with the Veloce series, Riedel showed for the first time what the company’s own Nachtmann AG plant in Weiden in the Upper Palatinate can achieve. Now the Austrians are following up with a second series, which has been available as a mouth-blown series since 2015. Riedel chose Superleggero of all things, which is known for its thin, delicate glasses and therefore also bears this name.

Unlike Veloce, which only comes in the factory variant, wine lovers now have a direct comparison between the hand-blown and machine-made ranges. Many of them may not be able to tell whether the glass comes from Weiden or from Kufstein, where only glassblowers do their work. At the moment, the machine still appears as a low-cost competitor to humans.