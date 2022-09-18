According to China Weather Network, the typhoon “Plum Blossom” was suspended last night. During the day, its impact on the Northeast has also ended, and the weather in most of the Northeast has temporarily returned to calm. However, just after the typhoon was sent away, the northeast region ushered in a cold air.

During the day today, the influence of the cold air has gradually unfolded. Compared with the same time yesterday, at 14:00 today, the central and eastern parts of Inner Mongolia are more northerly. There has been a marked drop in temperature. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that the temperature in eastern Inner Mongolia and Northeast China will drop by 4 to 8 degrees Celsius from tonight to the 19th, and the temperature in the eastern part of Northeast China will reach more than 10 degrees Celsius.

After the cooling, the highest and lowest temperatures in Harbin, Changchun and Shenyang will successively refresh the new lows after the beginning of autumn this year. Among them, the lowest temperature in Harbin and Changchun from the night of the 19th to the morning of the 20th may only be about 4 ℃, which is already the feeling of late autumn.

This cold air will not only spread to the northeast, but will also affect North China, Huanghuai and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River early next week.

On the 20th, the highest temperature in North China will drop from 30 ℃ in the past two days to early 20 ℃, the Huanghuai region will drop from early 30 ℃ to about 25 ℃, and some areas in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River will still have high temperature this weekend. body, but it will drop to 30°C or below by next week.

The hottest is still in South China. In the next few days, under the control of the warm and high pressure in the mainland, there will still be “autumn tigers” in many parts of South China.