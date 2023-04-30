The Colombian artist Camilo captivated adults and children in El Salvador – Diario La Página

With a few minutes to go before 10:00 p.m., a set of lights on the stage are the ones that set the tone to start the show, the band of the Colombian singer begins to play Camilo, who appears dressed all in white playing with water. The public stood up and began to sing with him one of his greatest hits. “case”followed by “Expensive clothes” which was one of the most viral songs on the Tiktok social network in 2021.

“What happened El Salvador” were the words with which the Colombian begins greeting his public “This is a place where love is celebrated. San Salvador I don’t know if you’ve been told before” sings to the attendees another of his great songs “Favorite”followed by the successes that have led him to tour several Latin American countries with his “De Adentro pa Afuera tour” such as: “Airport”, “The Same Air”, “Tutu”, “Unknown”, “Comerte la Boca”, “Ambulancia”, among others that were sung and danced from beginning to end. But the one who couldn’t be missing from this show was the wife of the Colombian singer-songwriter Evaluna Montaner, with whom he performed the hits they have together. “Machu Pichu”, “For the First Time” and “Life of Rico”

It was an unforgettable night forthe tribe of El Salvador”, as the singer calls his fans and for him too, since he mentioned that many things have happened since the last time he was in our country, in 2019, mentioning that his audience was not yet that big, but he was going growing and the fact that his first concert in El Salvador was of that size (a full house at the Cuscatlán Stadium) is proof of how gigantic they all are, were the words of the singer-songwriter, who was very grateful to his audience, took the time to read the posters that his fans had brought him, from the smallest to the largest, highlighting the one that said “Camilo, let’s eat some pupusas after the concert” to which the Colombian replied that YEAH.

The young married couple Marcela de Ventura and Erick Ventura were among the thousands who enjoyed that magical night, together with Camilo. Marcela comments that she has been “The best experience of all” and that she is part of the Tribe since 2017, her favorite song is “Indigo” with which the concert ended and was performed together with Evaluna, mentions that “It was without a doubt the best closing”. Erck Ventura for his part, mentioned that his favorite song is “Tattoo” and that I enjoy it a lot.

Who is part of Camilo’s tour, is the Mexican singer Mar Solis Mar Solis (daughter of singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís), who arrived in our country this Friday, April 28, showing herself happy to be in Cuscatlecan lands and promoting her single “More Than Your Friend”a song dedicated to his father.

Another of the talents that appeared on stage on the night of Saturday, April 29, was the Salvadoran singer Carlos Neda performing songs like: «My Country», «The Last Coffee», «Un chingo», «Mezcal» and his most recent single “crumbs”.