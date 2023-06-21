The Colombian National Team makes history by beating Germany 2-0 at the Veltins Arena

The Colombian National Team made history this Tuesday by achieving an important 2-0 victory over Germany at the Veltins Arena stadium. This victory represents a significant achievement for the Colombian team, since it is the first time they have beaten the German team in their entire history.

The match was part of the FIFA double date this June and served as preparation for the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Colombia showed a solid, orderly and effective game, which allowed them to prevail against a German team that had all their figures in action.

The goals of the Colombian team came in the second half. The first was the work of Luis Díaz, who scored a spectacular header after a precise cross from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. Later, Cuadrado had the opportunity to score from the penalty spot and did not miss, converting the second goal to seal the Colombian victory.

Under the direction of Néstor Lorenzo, the Colombian team entered the pitch with determination and tactical discipline. The players showed dedication and fought tirelessly on every ball played against the team led by Hansi Flick.

During the first part of the game, Colombia had several opportunities to score and caused concern in the German defense. Yerry Mina was close to scoring with a header, while Ter Stegen had to make an effort to stop a mid-distance shot and another header from Rafael Santos Borré.

For its part, Germany had possession of the ball at various times during the match, but failed to break the Colombian defense, led by Mina and Jhon Janer Lucumí, who showed security and solidity in their performance. When Germany tried to attack with Musiala, goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was attentive and stopped their attempts.

The Colombian celebrations arrived in the second half of the game, with goals from Díaz and Cuadrado. These players stood out for their performance, but the performance of Déiver Machado should also be highlighted, who demonstrated his current good moment in French football and is presented as a valuable option for the Qualifiers.

Despite Germany’s attempts to react and shorten the lead, the Colombian defense remained firm and thwarted any discount attempt by the local team.

With this victory, the Colombian National Team closes the FIFA date with two wins. The first was a 1-0 victory over Iraq in Spanish territory, with a goal from Mateo Casierra, while the second was this valuable victory against Germany. In addition, it is important to mention that the team led by Néstor Lorenzo continues undefeated in its process, which generates positive expectations for the South American Qualifiers.

Technical sheet: Germany: Ter Stegen; Thiaw, Can (Füllkrug, 67), Rüdiger; Wolf (Henrichs, 46), Goretzka, Gosens; Sané, Gundogan (Kimmich, 79), Musiala; Havertz (Brandt, 79). Columbia: Vargas; Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Lucumi, Machado; Uribe (Castaño, 94), Lerma (Barrios, 77); Square (Sanchez, 94), Arias; I erased (Casierra, 77), Diaz (Valoyes, 86). Goals: 0-1 (min 53, Díaz), 0-2 (min 82, Cuadrado, penalty) Referee: Halil Unmut Meler (Turkey). He admonished Lerma, Füllkrug, Henrichs and the Colombian coach Néstor Lorenzo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

