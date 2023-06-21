Manfredonia-Gallipoli, Playoffs: too much blazon for a single promotion

We have said it several times this year: the formula of the Apulian Excellence (like those of other regions, on the other hand) literally sucks. Since its establishment in 1991, the top regional amateur league had always been in a single group and its level, consequently, very high. Many great champions who have made themselves heard in professional football, leaving or returning to these shores towards the end of their careers. No less the teams of great blazon that challenged each other in this championship, exactly like today Gallipoli and Manfredonia reached their peak respectively up to Serie B the first and C1 the second.

The pandemic and the subsequent unholy choice to divide the historic single group in two took care of breaking the idyll in a certain way. consequence, it goes without sayinga drastic drop in quality of which the most emblematic expression is Castellaneta who finished in last place in group B with zero points in the standings and 116 goals conceded (5 goals scored…) and that illegitimate son of Trani who is Vigor di Lanza, last in the standings also in group A with -1 point and 150 goals conceded.

Cows, but Gaudeamus!, there are the playoffs! It’s a shame that apart from the good response from the public, inevitable for challenges with so much at stake, the regular season has been almost totally emptied of meaning. In previous editions, the first of the respective groups competed against each other and the winner went to D, the loser participated in the playoffs with the runners-up to access the national play-offs. From this year, however, the playoff has become a salad where the first must first put at risk the excellent season so far, all the related investments, by challenging the winners of the first playoff between second and third in their group and only after having eventually passed this step, challenge each other in the final. Which clearly can also lose and start a new playoff queue in the national playoff phase and if it still has a reserve of strength and luck, maybe even come out alive. But it is not so obvious in short.

Returning to current events, the neutral ground designated for this one-off final is the “Vito Curlo” in Fasano. Which in addition to being a facility of great tradition and capacity, is also all in all equidistant between the two cities. Slightly closer to Salento but the negative km difference is compensated by the friendship existing between the home fans and that of Manfredonia.

We play on a Sunday, which is always a good thing, at 5.30pm, on a beautiful afternoon with a pleasant temperature. Obviously the two supporters move en masse, animated by the dream of achieving the much coveted promotion to Serie D. The bleachers which in the internal matches of Fasano are usually intended for the visiting public, are reserved for the Gallipolini. The visual impact they offer right away is beautiful, with the cloudy sky diluting the temperature and also offering good light in their presence, also excellent from the point of view of number as well as compactness and colour.

They debut with a yellow-and-red curve cover that is somewhat reminiscent of the Spanish flag and is therefore perhaps less identifying than it could have been with another geometric or chromatic choice. But it is still an excellent point of color, emphasized even more by many rolls of paper. Their vocal support, on the other hand, is really beautiful, without frills but strongly based on support for the 11 on the pitch. Continuity of performance for all ninety minutes, overtime, penalties and even during the interval. Nothing can really be said about the Giallorossi who (they also display a banner of solidarity for Emilia Romagna) arouse a pleasant and positive impression. Really good!

Nothing to complain about even the public from Siponto, a guest in the Curva Sud usually the haunt of friends from Fasano. Speaking of blood ties, among the blue-and-white patches hanging in their part of the stadium, those of the Tricase twins stand out, another particularly heartfelt and long-lived friendship given that next January it will reach the threshold of thirty years.

I have had several times the opportunity to see at work and comment on this ultras reality which, over time, has always shown an excellent predisposition to support, even in the darkest moments of one’s life. But today they have even offered that extra edge that the big occasion stimulated and made necessary at the same time. Their mighty cheer, already from the pre-match, with repeating choirs that reverberate. There is also a lot of color thanks to some finely crafted banners, which offer an extra choreographic quid in addition to that naturally constituted by the always thick and high handfuls.

The two supporters arrive exhausted but without ever ceasing to incite their teams, up to the last penalty that crowns Manfredonia, after 5 years promoted back to Serie D, a goal which obviously will put that reserve of petrol and adrenaline to keep the choirs and festivities until returning home. In any case, net of that always implacable judge who is the pitch, neither of the two fans comes out defeated today and it is therefore hoped that the national playoffs can also give Gallipoli the promotion it has demonstrated with all its might that it wants and deserves.

Massimo D’Innocenzi

