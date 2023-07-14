Home » The Colombian Tejada will look for a stage victory in the Tour
The Colombian Harold Tejada (Astana) was very active this Friday in the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France, ending at the Col del Grand Colombier, participating in the breakaway of the day and finishing in eighth position at the finish line, 1 minute and 5 seconds behind the winner, the Pole Michal Kiatkowski.

Tejada was part of a group of about twenty escapees, shortly after the start of the 137 km stage, and separated from his companions on the run with two other cyclists, the Belgian Maxim Van Gils and the British James Shaw, already ascending the hard port of the Grand Colombier, in a special category, when there were about 12 km to go.

But the Pole reacted quickly, quickly passing the three escaped cyclists, to end up taking his second stage victory in the Tour, after having won another in 2020.

“We thought we were going to be able to catch Kiatkowski again, but obviously he was going very strong. When we gusted it was very late and he was going quite fast,” said the Colombian rider from Astana.

Despite this small disappointment, his eighth place has helped him to settle in thirtieth position in the general classification, more than 55 minutes behind the leader, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo).

And the Colombian will continue trying to find a stage victory in this Tour de France, which is now his goal.

“We are going to try. We have lost three riders in the team, but we are here with opportunities to achieve a stage. I am left with the feeling that tomorrow (Saturday) we will try again. And if not, we will wait for the stages of the third week,” explained the 26-year-old Colombian.

“I feel good, in good condition. I thought I was looking for my first victory. Today I didn’t play, but I’m going to keep trying,” promised the second Colombian overall, behind Egan Bernal (Ineos), who occupies 26th place.

