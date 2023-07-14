Football: Mendy fully acquitted in London of rape charges – Football

Former Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy has been acquitted of double charges of rape and attempted rape. The verdict issued today by Chester Crown Court completes the full acquittal of the French defender, who had always declared himself innocent.





World champion in 2018, and released in recent months, Mendy had been accused of raping a 24-year-old woman at her villa in Cheshire in 2020 and of attempting to rape another two years earlier. In total there were nine counts for which he was tried. A long judicial process, which ended today with his full acquittal, and which also forced him to spend several months in jail. Mendy hasn’t played an official match since August 15, 2021.



