The Colombian Women’s National Team will receive a reception at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá

The Colombian Football Federation officially announced that next Tuesday, August 15 at 3:00 p.m. at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, a tribute will be paid to the Colombian Women’s National Team after its outstanding participation in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup .

After their journey through Australia and New Zealand, where they managed to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament, ‘La Tricolor’ will be honored by the fans and followers of women’s football in Colombia. However, some fans have expressed their disagreement with the celebration after the quarter-final elimination.

They even argue that, like what happened in the 2014 Men’s World Cup in Brazil, an elimination would be taking place. This is not right, because ‘La Tricolor’ in both World Cups fell in the quarterfinals.

“Nobody should go. In 2014 the mistake was made of celebrating the elimination of Pékerman and players, once again that nonsense is not right. This talk is needed by professional women’s soccer, this commercial effort is needed by the trainers of women soccer players ”, wrote Mauricio Gordillo, the director of 5 de Millos in his X account.

Nobody should go. In 2014 the mistake was made of celebrating the elimination of Pékerman and players, once again that nonsense is not right. Women’s professional soccer needs that talk, that commercial effort is needed by the trainers of women soccer players. 😪😪😪😪😪 — Maurice Gordillo Gu (@Maugor) August 13, 2023

However, it is important to highlight that the performance of the Colombian Women’s National Team, since it has only played in three World Cups in its history, being Australia and New Zealand 2023, the best representation, since they managed to reach the quarterfinals by first time. Despite the elimination at that stage, the players demonstrated a competitive level and raised the name of the country in the international tournament.

