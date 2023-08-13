Home » The Colombian Women’s National Team will receive a reception at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá
News

The Colombian Women’s National Team will receive a reception at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá

by admin
The Colombian Women’s National Team will receive a reception at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá

The Colombian Football Federation officially announced that next Tuesday, August 15 at 3:00 p.m. at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, a tribute will be paid to the Colombian Women’s National Team after its outstanding participation in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup .

After their journey through Australia and New Zealand, where they managed to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament, ‘La Tricolor’ will be honored by the fans and followers of women’s football in Colombia. However, some fans have expressed their disagreement with the celebration after the quarter-final elimination.

They even argue that, like what happened in the 2014 Men’s World Cup in Brazil, an elimination would be taking place. This is not right, because ‘La Tricolor’ in both World Cups fell in the quarterfinals.

Nobody should go. In 2014 the mistake was made of celebrating the elimination of Pékerman and players, once again that nonsense is not right. This talk is needed by professional women’s soccer, this commercial effort is needed by the trainers of women soccer players ”, wrote Mauricio Gordillo, the director of 5 de Millos in his X account.

However, it is important to highlight that the performance of the Colombian Women’s National Team, since it has only played in three World Cups in its history, being Australia and New Zealand 2023, the best representation, since they managed to reach the quarterfinals by first time. Despite the elimination at that stage, the players demonstrated a competitive level and raised the name of the country in the international tournament.

See also  Commando robs both the post office and the bank. Manhunt

You may also like

“From President Meloni a non-positive response. Families and...

Jordan: We shot down a drug-laden drone from...

Nataly Ramírez Jiménez was fired with funeral honors...

Municipality of Naples – Free umbrellas on the...

Friendly: the ladies sparrowhawks pin the Friends of...

Brothers prosecuted for facilitating the escape of former...

Revenue Agency: competitions for 4500 places

Tsévié vibrated to the rhythm of unity in...

“Music of the future”: concert that symbolizes the...

Cybersecurity, increasingly stringent rules: what financial impacts?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy