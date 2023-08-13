Spain fell with all the honors against the NBA

13/08/2023

Act. a las 23:41

CEST

Scariolo’s men were winning by the minimum at the beginning of the last quarter (74-73) and only gave up in the final minutes

The Hernangómez brothers, Santi Aldama and Àlex Abrines carried the weight of the team in a vibrant match

The Spanish team suffered its first defeat in preparation for the World Cup at the hands of the United States (88-98) in an even match full of alternatives that was decided in the last quarter in a remarkable game in general terms in which the Hernangómez, Santi Aldama and a key Àlex Abrines shone in the team’s great comeback in the third quarter.

DATASHEET

FEB CENTENARY TOURNAMENT

ESP

EU

LINEUPS

SPAIN, 88

(28+17+27+16): Juan Núñez (8), Alberto Abalde, Àlex Abrines (12), Juancho Hernangómez (11), Willy Hernangómez (13) -starting five-, Alberto Díaz (6), Santi Aldama ( 14), Rudy Fernández (6), Jaime Pradilla (2), Joel Parra (6), Darío Brizuela and Víctor Claver (2).

UNITED STATES, 98

(26+29+18+25): Jalen Brunson (23), Mikal Bridges (12), Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr. (14), Brandon Ingram (11) -cinco inicial-, Austin Reeves (11), Tyrese Haliburton (4), Paolo Banchero (3), Cam Johnson (9), Bobby Portis (2) y Josh Hart.

REFEREES

Carlos Peruga, Daniel Hierrezuelo and Alberto Baena (Spanish). Without eliminated for five personal fouls.

INCIDENCES

Third and final game of the FEB Centenary Tournament played in front of some 10,600 spectators at the José María Martín Carpena Sports Palace (Málaga).

Sergio Scariolo still has almost two weeks to finish adjusting the automatisms and avoid some moments of inaccuracies that were fatal against a very competitive and physical North American team despite the fact that all the great stars of the NBA have been erased. Despite this, people like Jalen Brunson, Austin Reaves or Cam Johnson make the difference.

After defeating Slovenia with enormous authority (99-79 in the Spanish case and 92-62 for the North Americans with Doncic dressed in street clothes), both teams they played the tournament and what is more important, a great ‘shot’ of morale just 12 days before the start of a World Cup in which ‘La Familia’ will defend the universal scepter that they won four years ago at the Wukesong Arena in Beijing.

The first Spanish quarter was quite remarkableequaling the theoretical physical superiority both in rebounding (five offensive against the rival’s three) and in the rhythm of the game, with very good minutes from the young Juan Núnez in the point guard position and in a new demonstration that the two great references of this team were born in the same home and have the same last name: Hernangómez, with seven points for each one.

Jalen Brunson’s initial push fired up the champions of the last four Olympic Games. With seven points, the Knicks point guard led the 6-11 (min. 2:39) while the Spaniards held on to the track until they turned the score around (18-17, min. 5:47) with a ‘2+1’ from Barca Hernangómez (Willy) and a triple from Hernangómez from Panathinaikos (Juancho).

Willy Hernangómez tries to avoid Ingram’s basket

| EFE

The extra physicality and intensity that Alberto Díaz gave gave continuity to this good dynamic and two three-pointers followed by Santi Aldama and the Barça player Joel Parra placed Spain with four points of income (26-22, min. 8:09) and they allowed her to leave with an advantage at the end of the first quarter (28-26). Until then, total equality between two teams with many casualties, but with as much or more enthusiasm.

He changed the game in the second quarter due to the good work in the direction of Tyrese Haliburton (six assists at halftime) and the extraordinary ability to score from five to six meters of a Jalen Brunson who went to rest with 16 points They were making a difference against the reigning world champion, who continued to play cheekily despite the problems she was having in attack.

This picture is a constant in the matches against the United States, when the defense begins to gain in intensity and the seconds of possession are running out without comfortable shots being found. Thus, the second triple followed by Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies) turned the score around at the dawn of the second quarter (29-32) and Brunson’s baskets further stretched the ‘gum’ (38-44, min. 15:17).

The United States also grabbed several attacking rebounds and felt comfortable for the first time on the night in Malaga. so much that closed the first part with two baskets by Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) with 45-55 after imposing his law from the perimeter with 6/9 in triple shots for Spain’s 6/15. That is to say, 18 points both with six fewer shots for the North Americans.

Jared Jackson Jr., against the Hernangómez brothers

| AFP

Far from lowering its arms, Spain returned with new vigor and Abrines returned to vindicate his sensational campaign with Barça scoring nine points to lead a spectacular 0-9 run that the duel was very tight (54-55, min 22:16) and reiterated a reality that has marked this group since time immemorial: that they are not afraid of anything or anyone.

A triple by Rudy Fernández placed an exciting 68-64 lead (min. 27:24), but there a timeout by Steve Kerr salvaged his players and between a lethal triple by Cam Johnson and the excellent work of an enormous team player like Austin Reeves made possible a 1-9 run that broke the local idol and preacher of the Malaga fair Alberto Diaz with a triple almost on the buzzer (72-73).

A three pointer from Aldama once again turned the ball around in the first action of the fourth quarter (74-73), but the United States immediately recovered their fluidity and complicated the Spanish attacks, which could not find the way with Alberto Díaz in command of the operations. At 5:00 from the end the company was complicated again (82-88) after Juancho Hernangómez missed three of the four free throws he had.

The reigning world champions suffered excessively in those final minutes and Scariolo decided to stop the game with 1:58 remaining with 84-97 on the scoreboard. In the end, 88-98 and very good feelings despite the defeat. In the absence of knowing the evolution of Sergio Llull and Usman Garuba, this team is excited and it is time to face the last two friendlies and the World Cup with moderate optimism.

