aerial footage from drone shows what remains of Hawaii razed by fires- TV Courier

The toll has risen to at least 93 victims: it is the deadliest fire in the US in over a century

The death toll from the fires that hit the island of Maui in the Hawaiian archipelago has risen to at least 93. The County of Maui reports it in an update posted online. The fire is the deadliest in the United States in more than a century. John Pelletier, Maui’s police chief, warned at a press conference that the death toll was likely to rise. Molecular dogs have reportedly beaten just 3 percent of the hardest-hit areas, and law enforcement has asked relatives of the missing persons to provide DNA samples at the county’s referral center.

August 13, 2023 – Updated August 13, 2023 , 10:22 PM

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

