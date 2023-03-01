The comprehensive management of groundwater overexploitation in North China has achieved remarkable results. Last year, the overexploitation of groundwater was reduced by 2.62 billion cubic meters.

People’s Daily, Beijing, February 28 (Reporter Li Xiaoqing) The reporter learned from the Ministry of Water Resources that since the “Action Plan for Comprehensive Control of Groundwater Overexploitation in North China” was issued and implemented in January 2019, through the implementation of ecological water replenishment for rivers and lakes and groundwater replenishment, governance The ecological environment of rivers and lakes in the district is recovering at an accelerated pace. In 2022, the length of water-replenishing rivers and lakes will increase to 2,284 kilometers, forming a water surface area of ​​736 square kilometers, which is 2.5 times and 2.1 times that of 2018, respectively. In 2022, the groundwater extraction in the treatment area will be reduced by about 4 billion cubic meters compared with 2018, and the overdraft of groundwater will be reduced by 2.62 billion cubic meters.

The ecological environment of rivers and lakes has improved significantly. The Yongding River, Chaobai River, Daqing River, South Canal and other major water systems have been fully connected. The Yongding River has been fully connected for two consecutive years. The ecological water level guarantee rate of Baiyangdian Lake has reached 100%. The Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal has been connected for the first time in a century. It will meet with the Yongding River for a hundred years.

Increase water transfer and replenishment. Since 2018, 33 billion cubic meters of water have been supplied to the treatment areas through water diversion from the river and the Yellow River, of which 25.3 billion cubic meters are used to ensure economic and social development and water source replacement; 7.7 billion cubic meters are used for ecological replenishment of rivers and lakes. In 48 rivers and lakes including Yongding River, Chaobai River, and Baiyangdian Lake, we continued to carry out regular water replenishment and concentrated water replenishment in summer, with a total of 24 billion cubic meters of water replenishment.

The groundwater level has generally risen. According to the monitoring data analysis of 3,665 groundwater monitoring stations in the treatment area, after the treatment in the past five years, compared with 2018, the recovery and stabilization of shallow groundwater in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei treatment area accounted for 92%, and the average water level rose by 2.25 meters; The pressure water recovery and stabilization area accounted for 97%, and the water level rose by an average of 6.72 meters. About 90% of the treatment area has initially achieved a balance of groundwater extraction and replenishment.

A breakthrough has been made in water saving and water pressure control. In terms of strengthening water conservation in key areas, promote agricultural water conservation and increase efficiency, increase the area of ​​high-efficiency water-saving irrigation by 8.37 million mu, strengthen industrial water conservation and emission reduction, and urban water conservation and loss reduction. In terms of strict management and control of groundwater exploitation, we have stepped up efforts to replace groundwater with surface water, forming a replacement capacity of 2.37 billion cubic meters, and shutting down a total of 279,000 motorized wells.