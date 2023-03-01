The mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro Gonzalezwas chosen as vice president from Association of Capital Cities of Colombia (Asocapitals) for this 2023designation that the president assumes with “responsibility”, as stated on Tuesday.

Castro González added that his purpose in this dignity is “consolidate more efforts before the national government for the benefit of the territories and Valledupar”.

The new president of the board of directors of this organization for the same period is Alejandro funememayor of Tunja, capital of the department of Boyacá, while the secretary is Felipe Harman, president of Villavicencio, Meta.

ASOCAPITALS

Asocapitales, according to its official definition, aims to work on consolidation and management of a common agenda built from the territories and by issues of national scope and interestregional y local.

To do this, it creates spaces for dialogue, integration, agreement and collaboration between municipal and national authorities.

