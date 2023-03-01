Home News The mayor of Valledupar is the new vice president of Asocapitales
News

The mayor of Valledupar is the new vice president of Asocapitales

by admin
The mayor of Valledupar is the new vice president of Asocapitales

The mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro Gonzalezwas chosen as vice president from Association of Capital Cities of Colombia (Asocapitals) for this 2023designation that the president assumes with “responsibility”, as stated on Tuesday.

Castro González added that his purpose in this dignity is “consolidate more efforts before the national government for the benefit of the territories and Valledupar”.

The new president of the board of directors of this organization for the same period is Alejandro funememayor of Tunja, capital of the department of Boyacá, while the secretary is Felipe Harman, president of Villavicencio, Meta.

ASOCAPITALS

Asocapitales, according to its official definition, aims to work on consolidation and management of a common agenda built from the territories and by issues of national scope and interestregional y local.

To do this, it creates spaces for dialogue, integration, agreement and collaboration between municipal and national authorities.

Lea: “Insecurity is a national problem”: Mayor Mello Castro (balance part 2)

See also  First bell: it will be the year of the school restart

You may also like

ʮŽ˴ίᾥڶʮλ-4th

MOE asks to monitor ceasefire with armed groups...

Delegation of Romania visits Palazzo Vidoni

Streak of motorcycle accidents in Cesar, this week...

It’s the professor. Liborio Stuppia the new Rector...

Accident figures for the last week in Yopal...

“Rare Disease Diagnosis, Treatment and Management Research Fund...

Marko surprised by the porpoising of the opponents

US citizen found dead in Medellín

ITALIAN VISUALS – Italian cinema in Romania

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy