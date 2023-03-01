RAVENNA 2023 – After 21% in the period October-December 2022, in 2023, OraSì Ravenna has a roster of 55.5% wins. For example, it travels equal to Cento, Udine and Cividale. The growth of Lotesoriere’s group has several explanations: a much more solid Petrovic in many aspects of the game, the advent of Vrankic who brought a different tactical face (and also allows the 20-year-old Onojaife minutes), the maturation of Bonacini and Giordano, who have uncommon physicality and athleticism, and Oxilia’s leadership in the group. In addition to Musso’s offensive talent and Anthony, who since Lewis’ departure has averaged 13 points with 57% from 2 and 86% with free throws.

THE SECOND TEAM OF TRAPANI – In the victory of 2B Control Trapani in Turin, despite the absence of Massone, Mollura and Carter, in great evidence marco rupil (in the picture) e Vincenzo Guaiana, both season-highs for runs scored. For Rupil, born in 2001, a test of 17 points in 34 minutes, with 7/11 from the field. Guaiana (2000), finished with 13 points in 37 minutes with 6 rebounds and 8 assists. But the fifth game out of five in double figures for Andrea Renzi should also be highlighted: the 34-year-old Ligurian forward, who returned to Trapani at the end of January, came close to double-double with 19 points and 9 rebounds in 26 minutes.

THE TURNING POINT OF ANCELLOTTI – Caffè Mokambo Chieti beats Old Wild West Udine in a sprint with another great performance by Andrea Ancellotti. The center from Reggio, born in 1988, finished with a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds, confirming his excellent moment of form. In the last seven games played, starting from the one in Forlì (January 15), he has collected averages of 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 30.3 minutes, with an evaluation of 20.9; during this time Mokambo had a 4-3 record. A completely different performance compared to the previous seven games, from 7.9 points and 5 rebounds in 26.7 minutes, with 7.0 rating, for just one victory for the Abruzzese. And that had brought him into the crosshairs of critics.

FROM RAIVIO TO SANFORD, FORLI’ DOESN’T BREAK DOWN – Unieuro Forlì’s march does not stop, which also imposes itself against San Severo, in front of 3,758 spectators, the second public figure of the season. Coach Martino’s men have increased their performance at the return to the team of Vincent Sanford: the USA fullback, born in 1990 (13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game), made his league debut on December 4, in the first leg victory on the San Severo field, with the red and whites who have had a 13-1 record; only defeat in Pistoia on 8 January. A leap in quality compared to the trend at the start of the championship, which was already positive, with the Romagnans who had collected 6 victories and 3 defeats; to replace the then injured Sanford, Nik Raivio had been called up (8 games played with 13 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists), now moving to Allianz Pazienza.

MAYBE IT’S BACK – With the two victories in the derby against Pistoia and in Mantua, Umana Chiusi raised their chances of direct salvation, catching ninth place with Ferrara. In the miniseries, which followed the daring defeat in Ravenna on the siren, the contribution of Luca Possamai. After 12+7 in the 19′ against Pistoia, the 22-year-old center of 2.08 from the Reyer school followed up with 18+4 in the 26′ in the blitz on the Staff. Delicate as unfortunate player, he has strung together these two games after a month of absence due to a muscle problem.

AJ PACHER, IMPATTO GLOBALE – Sample is still relative, but AJ Pacher, with whom Vanoli has a 4-0 record, is statistically providing a contribution not too far from that of Cannon. In the diversity of the two players, Pacher has better shooting percentages, produces fewer points (-2.8) and rebounds (-1.3), but, as Cavina explained, offers a different dimension to the attack, increasing the effectiveness of the pick-and -roll from which Mobio and Eboua also take advantage.

VRANKIC ACCOUNT OPEN WITH FORTITUDO – In Ravenna’s victory over Bologna, Josip Vrankic (20 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes, with 4/5 from 3) confirmed a particular preference for games against Fortitudo; at the beginning of the championship, with Chieti, the Croatian/Canadian recorded his season high with 29 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 33 minutes. In that case, however, coming out defeated by PalaDozza.

THE MARRA TABLE – Rieti, 4″ to go until the end of the second quarter, timeout. Milan on +1 and possession returns with 4 3-point shooters and the youngster Andrea Mara. Rieti’s attention is logically on Potts, Montano and Amato, with Pullazi in pursuit. The ball instead goes to Marra, who cannot have Rotondo (the only long player in the field) so close as to deny him the shot. Triple table, the second after the one at Juvi for the 20-year-old guard of 1.93. And Urania at rest on +4. Apparently little impact but in the second half, if the 14-2 partial had brought Rieti back to one point, instead of 4, the emotional wave could have led to a different ending. Also for this reason, the young Marra now deserves the 18 shirt with the name on the back. The commentators would thank you.

THE RECOVERY CALENDAR – In the archive on the 23rd day, there are 5 matches overall to be recovered, due to the commitments of the players in the FIBA ​​windows for national teams. We summarize them: Friday 10 March Cividale-Rimini (20.00) and Benacquista Latina-Kienergia Rieti (20.30); Saturday 11 Juvi Cremona-Monferrato (20.30); Wednesday 15 Agrigento-Turin (8.30pm); Wednesday 22nd Pistoia-Cento (8.30pm). We remind you that the last round of the regular season is scheduled for Sunday 26 March, with an obligation to take place at the same time (all matches at 18.00).

THE 3 CHALLENGES OF THE 24^ WHICH ARE DOUBLE – The next round of A2, third from bottom of the regular season, will see some direct matches between teams in the same classification bracket, which assume particular importance in view of the second phase, due to the value of the direct clashes that give points for the new classification. Starting from the Friuli derby Udine-Cividale, with the Old Wild West fourth and Gesteco fifth in the Red group; Pillastrini’s men are 1-0 (+1 in the first leg). In the Green group, Agrigento-Assigeco Piacenza is a duel between two teams fighting to access the Blue group, which rewards the teams from 4th to 6th place and gives the certainty of the playoffs: at the moment the Piacenza are sixth at +2 on Sicilians and leave from +20 of the PalaBanca outward journey. Finally Mantova-Ravenna, in key salvation in the Red Group: the two teams share the 11th position (with San Severo), with the Staff which prevailed by 7 in the away match.