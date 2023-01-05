In front of the remains displayed under the bronze canopy by the Italian sculptor Bernini, in the basilica of San Pietro in Rome, a man was on his knees in a sign of recollection. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is not a Catholic, but on 3 January 2023 he wanted to be present to personally pay homage to Benedict XVI, pope emeritus who died on Saturday 31 December 2022 and whose funeral is taking place today, 5 January. Orbán and Benedetto knew each other and apparently valued each other.

The funeral of Joseph Ratzinger, pope from 2005 to 2013 before his sensational resignation, is not a state event. Only Italian and German officials are officially invited. Yet, like Orbán, many political and religious leaders have decided to come and bow, in a private capacity, before the body of Francis I’s predecessor. It is a ballet that takes the form of a tribute to the conservative conception of society and the church embodied by the former cardinal Ratzinger, who ascended the papal throne under the name of Benedict XVI.

The role of representing Hungary on 5 January, however, was left to President Katalin Novák. The funeral was also attended by Polish President Andrzej Duda, another conservative exponent, as well as the archbishop emeritus of Hong Kong, Joseph Zen, whose passport is kept by the Chinese authorities, but who has obtained special authorization to leave the country. Critical of Pope Francis’ policy on China, the prelate is famous for having contested some of the liturgical reforms introduced by the current pontiff. His presence in the Vatican confirms that Ratzinger had become the tutelary figure of a conservative world contrary to Francis’s approach, considered too tied to social issues, starting with migrants, and little to theology.

Representing France was Gérald Darmanin, minister of the interior also in charge of religions, while the United States, despite being led by the Catholic Joe Biden, have only sent the ambassador to the Vatican.

Catholic temple guardian

Yann Raison du Cleuziou, of the University of Bordeaux, points out that Ratzinger, an esteemed theologian and an important figure of the twentieth century church, had attracted the attention of the conservative world well before his election as pope. As prefect of the congregation for the doctrine of the faith, he presented himself as guardian of the Catholic temple, “intellectual lookout to defend the orthodoxy of the faith”, explains Raison du Cleuziou.

His positions were much appreciated by conservatives, starting with the note in 2000 with which he supported the primacy of the Catholic Church over the others as “the only legitimate heir of the revelation incarnated by Jesus”, or from a text in which he specified what should be the behavior of Catholics in public life. After his election as pope, Benedict XVI intervened more decisively on liturgical questions, above all with the liberalization of the possibility of celebrating the Mass in Latin, limited following the Second Vatican Council.