The Corni Foundation presented with all the works of Francesco

The Corni Foundation presented with all the works of Francesco

The designer’s daughter, who died two years ago, presides over the new Digital Archive of Works: “We will carry out its dissemination mission”

September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022

STRAMBINO

The artist, designer, researcher, popularizer of art, architecture and history, Francesco Corni, born in Modena, Strambinese since 1984 and adopted by Aosta Valley, who died in January 2020 at the age of 67, has a Foundation that bears his name.

The Francesco Corni Foundation was presented on Friday 24 September in Turin by the daughter Elisabetta Corni who presides over it, in the presence of the deceased artist’s relatives, institutions, representatives of culture and art. Everyone was able to appreciate the digital archive, now available online, of the dozens of his drawings, many of which collected in various publications.

«Two years after the death of Francesco Corni, we are happy – said the daughter – to announce the birth of the Foundation dedicated to him. Francesco left us a real heritage of drawings that must be seen, used and lived. The Foundation was created to take care of their conservation and, at the same time, to make them available to the community. Keeping Francesco’s drawings alive is our first goal: hence the idea of ​​creating a new archive – to make them accessible to all – and at the same time to bring them to life with new projects, not only exhibitions and exhibitions, but also educational and didactic workshops, to carry on the legacy of Francis and his dissemination mission ». «The Foundation – assured Elisabetta Corni – is one of participation, made up of ideas and educational educational projects and reviving them through exhibitions to carry on the legacy of Francesco Corni. Anyone who wishes can contribute with his or her time to pursue our goals ». The artist’s friends from Valle d’Aosta also gave their due recognition to the artist, ready to «protect and preserve all the artistic production of Francesco Corni, who left 13 panels illustrating the most important cultural heritage of the country in Champorcher. And he drew the details of many of Champorcher’s buildings in the magazines and books he has published all over the world ».

The registered office of the Foundation is in Turin, the operational one in Strambino, where there is the publishing house of the works of Francesco Corni Ink Line Edizioni, directed by Elisabetta Corni, who in the last two years has presented some posthumous works of the designer, such as ” Stone marks. Towers, castles and residences of the Aosta Valley “and” Ancient Rome “. In the long list of works with his drawings, now part of the Foundation’s heritage, are the books: Torino Capitale, Atlante Cisalpino – The Roman cities of Northern Italy, Segni di Pietra, and the catalog of the art exhibition: “Francesco Corni: the art of drawing history through architecture ”’hosted at the Cary Art Center (North Carolina-USA) in 2018, in which the artist had personally participated and told the evolution of architecture through his drawings of the main monuments of the world. –

Sandro Ronchetti

