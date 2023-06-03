The Council of Ministers approves the “Made in Italy” bill

The sovereign wealth fund is born with an initial endowment of 1 billion to promote strategic supply chains

The Council of Ministers approved, during today’s session, the bill on Made in Italywhich contains organic provisions to enhance and promote the productions of excellence, the historical and artistic beauties and the national cultural roots as factors to be preserved and transmitted for the growth of the country’s economy.

The provision provides for a series of measures and initiatives aimed at encouraging the entrepreneurial system of Italian excellence with the aim of providing our Made in Italy with new resources, new skills and new protections.

Actions are also envisaged to improve and broaden the network between the main players in the promotion and protection of Italian excellence and regulations have been introduced to tighten up the sanctioning system for the fight against counterfeiting.

The Italian sovereign wealth fund, called National Strategic Fund of Made in Italywith an initial endowment of 1 billion and the aim of stimulating the growth and consolidation of national strategic supply chains also for the procurement phase of critical raw materials.

New sectoral measures are introduced in support of main supply chains of excellence through the enhancement of the 100% national wood-furniture supply chain, textiles, boating, ceramics and goldsmith products. 10 million euros are earmarked for strengthening self-entrepreneurship and female entrepreneurship initiatives.

Actions are also planned for:

EDUCATION AND TRAINING. The Made in Italy High School was established to promote the knowledge and skills connected to the excellence of Italian products and tradition through a high school course capable of giving historical-legal, artistic, linguistic, economic and market skills suitable for the promotion and to the enhancement of individual national productive sectors that take into account the specific vocations of the territories. The discipline of the study program will start within 90 days from the date of entry into force of this law. The start of the new school cycle is scheduled for the year 2024/2025.

In order to promote the connection between the new Made in Italy High School and companies, while at the same time promoting the integration of students into the world of work, a Foundation called “Companies and Skills for Made in Italy” has been set up.

Furthermore, to facilitate the transfer of skills and abilities between generations, a Generational Skills Transfer Program is established for private companies with no more than 15 units to be carried out through the training tutoring of a worker who retired no more than 2 years ago , to a new permanent employee under the age of 30. The program will have a maximum duration of 12 months and the law provides that the tutoring activity is carried out without the constraint of subordination and not subject to the provisions on dismissals. The remuneration paid to the pensioner for the tutoring activity does not contribute to the formation of income for Irpef purposes and is not subject to social security contributions, up to a maximum threshold of 15,000 euros per year. For amounts over this threshold, the ordinary rules apply.

PROMOTION. The permanent national exhibition of Made in Italy was established with the aim of promoting and representing Italian manufacturing and cultural excellence through the display of products from the history of Made in Italy and Italian ingenuity; activated the registration of places of culture and industrial property titles and strengthened the protection of registered Internet domains and more effective actions for their protection.

PROTECTION OF MADE IN ITALY. Creation of an official mark of Italian origin for the goods with the words Made in Italy for the promotion of the intellectual and commercial property of the goods; use of the Blockchain for the certification of supply chains and the creation of a national catalog for the census of solutions compliant with current legislation for the traceability of supply chains and to support and promote applied research, development and use of technology based on registers distributed (DLT) useful for information purposes for consumers; accompaniment of companies towards the future, through the financing of consultancy for the start-up of activities in the metaverse; incentives for the process of association between producers and the drafting of a disciplinary for artisanal and industrial productions which prepares for the forthcoming launch of the European regulation on non-agri PGIs.

FIGHT AGAINST COUNTERFEIT. Introduction of changes to the system of sanctions and the criminal procedure code on the matter; reorganization of the Offices to favor specialization in the field through the district concentration of the competence of the prosecutorial offices and the launch of specific training initiatives; measures for the specialized training of magistrates to combat counterfeiting crimes

Finally, the “National Made in Italy Day” is established for 15 April in order to celebrate Italian creativity and excellence, in institutions, schools and places of production and to recognize its social role and contribution to the economic and cultural development of the nation and its identity heritage.