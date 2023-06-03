Tomato white spots on the leaves: causes and solutions

Usually, tomatoes have bright green leaves that indicate a healthy and happy plant. But as many gardeners know, that’s not always the case. If you notice white spots on the leaves on your tomatoes, it’s important to identify the source of the problem so you can take the right steps. Otherwise, this can result in delayed growth, reduced productivity or death of the tomato plant.

Tomato white spots on the leaves

If you see white spots on the tomato leaves, it can be an indication of a disease or pest infestation. The spots can appear on the top or bottom of the leaves. That’s why it’s important to educate yourself about the possible causes before taking any action, because you could treat the disease inappropriately and make the situation worse.

Powdery mildew is the most common cause

Powdery mildew is the most common reason why tomato plants develop white spots on their leaves. This disease is caused by various types of fungi and is not easy to avoid as it is often transmitted by air currents and insects.

Powdery mildew is unlikely to kill plants, but it can reduce overall yield and change the flavor of the tomatoes. To avoid this, as soon as you notice the white spots, you should treat the infection with one of the effective natural methods.

Late blight damages tomato plants

Late blight is a serious disease that can cause major damage to your tomato plants. It mainly occurs in areas with cool and humid weather and causes the leaves of the tomato plant to die off. But before that happens, signs like white or brown spots appear on the infected leaves. If you notice such symptoms, you should cut off the affected leaves and never put them in the compost.

Sunburn causes white spots

Another cause of the white spots on the tomato leaves is sunburn. The problem is most common in seedlings when transplanted outside. Tomato plants need plenty of sun to grow, but a sudden change in their environment can shock them and cause the plant’s foliage to turn white.

Sun damage looks more like a white border and leaves curl up.

To avoid sunburn, keep your plants out of direct sunlight and if you are moving them from indoors, put them in the shade for a few days first.

Low temperatures can be the cause

Tomato plants are sensitive to low temperatures. When temperatures drop outside of optimal growing conditions, the tomato plant responds by closing the cells of the tomato leaves to protect them and retain heat. This creates the white spots on the tomato leaves. Leaving the plant unprotected outside in low temperatures can cause major damage and the white spots on the leaves are only the first symptom.

Tomatoes have white spots on the leaves due to lack of nutrients

The composition of the soil is of great importance for the health of the plants. Tomato plants that are deficient in certain nutrients may exhibit whitening or yellowing of the leaves.

With a lack of magnesium and calcium, the leaves turn white, while the leaf veins retain their green color. You can fix this problem by using a balanced natural fertilizer rich in the necessary substances.

Pest infestation by stink bugs

Infestations by certain pests can also result in tiny white spots on the leaves of tomatoes that are so annoying you can’t get rid of them. These patches appear fibrous and hard. Applying neem oil to the leaves will rid the plant of these bugs and your plant can grow back to health.

How to Prevent White Spots on Tomato Leaves?

Preventing white spots on tomato leaves is much easier than treating them. By following these tips, you can not only prevent this, but also avoid other problems with your tomato plants.