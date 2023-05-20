Home » The country remains free of avian influenza – Diario La Página
The country remains free of avian influenza

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) reported on May 19 that El Salvador continues to be free of avian influenza since it was announced that cases were detected in neighboring countries.

“We remain vigilant at the national level to prevent the entry of avian influenza into our country. We reinforce animal health measures together with the International Regional Organization for Agricultural Health and our technicians from the Veterinary Services Division so that El Salvador remains free of this disease,” the ministry published.

According to MAG reports, on March 8, a state of animal health alert was declared in Salvadoran territory due to H5N1 avian flu. While, on February 15, a preventive plan against this virus was presented, of which the measures will last six months.

Currently, according to the state institution, surveillance and inspection of poultry farms in different parts of the country are permanent to maintain greater control and avoid possible avian influenza infections.

