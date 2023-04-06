Arrested in question paper disclosure case

Court granted conditional bail to Telangana BJP President Bundi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: 06/April (sahrnews.com)

Telangana BJP president and Member of Parliament from Karimnagar Bundi constituency Sanjay Kumar has been granted conditional bail by the court late tonight. The Warangal police has booked three other accused under the charge of conspiracy to leak the question papers of class 10. The accused were arrested yesterday on April 5. Later he was acquitted by the Hanmakunda court 14 Day was sent to judicial custody.

Late tonight after 8 hours of arguments, discussions and debates by the lawyers on both sides, the Warangal District Court ordered Telangana BJP President Bundi Sanjay Kumar to pay Rs 20,000 on behalf of two persons in this matter of disclosure of the 10th class question papers. has granted conditional bail with the surety bond. Since the bail was obtained from the court late at night, it is likely that Bundi Sanjay will be released on Friday.

The police arrested Bundi Sanjay from his in-laws’ house in Karimnagar after midnight on April 4. He was later shifted to Hyderabad from where he was taken to Hanmakunda yesterday afternoon and after undergoing medical examination, the police. In the remand report of Bundi Sanjay Kumar, the provisions of conspiracy to leak the 10th class question papers were imposed. Yesterday before the honorable magistrate, the lawyers of Bundi Sanjay Kumar had argued that the arrest of Bundi Sanjay Kumar is illegal.

After the arguments of the lawyers of both the sides, the honorable magistrate yesterday sent Telangana BJP President and Member of Parliament Bundi Sanjay Kumar to 14 days judicial custody on April 5.

It should be remembered that in the matter of disclosure of class 10 Hindi question papers from Kamalapur Zla Parishad School under Warangal Police Commissionerate on April 4, the police named Bundi Sanjay Kumar as the main conspirator as the accused number one. The police allege that he The other accused allegedly stole the question paper from the examination center and made it viral on social media through WhatsApp.

In this case, Telangana BJP President and Member of Parliament Karimnagar Bundi Sanjay Kumar was arrested by the police 120 (B), 420,447,505(1)(B), IPC-4(A),6 After registering a case under other provisions, he was presented in the court after his arrest.

The hearing of the lunch motion filed by the BJP on Thursday in the Telangana High Court to challenge the judicial remand of Issiri Bundi Sanjay Kumar and cancel the remand was adjourned till Monday. Hon’ble Chief Justice. A bench headed by Telangana High Court Ajal Bhuyan heard the lunch motion petition filed by Bundi Sanjay Kumar’s counsel and directed the police to file a counter affidavit. The court also asked Bundi Sanjay’s lawyers to file bail. You can refer to the concerned court for that.

During the hearing of the application, Advocate Ramchandra Rao, who appeared on behalf of Bundi Sanjay, said that a false case has been registered against Bundi Sanjay. 41A He has been arrested without issuing a notice.

Another bench of the High Court issued a notice to the police on the habeas corpus petition filed by the BJP leader. On the lunch motion petition, Bundy Sanjay Kumar’s counsel brought to the notice of the Hon’ble Judge that the High Court has consistently There are three days of holidays, upon which the Hon’ble Judge said that a bail application can be filed.

The lawyers of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar filed a petition for bail today in the Hanamkunda court, on which the court’s investigation was going on. First Class District Magistrate Hanmukanda Ms. Anita Rapulu started the hearing.

This afternoon on both these applications 45-2Discussions started from 12:00 am which was full of curiosity 8 Bundi Sanjay Kumar’s lawyers told the court that their client had nothing to do with the disclosure of the question papers. While the lawyers appearing for the police said that if he was granted bail, he would Can tamper with evidence.

At the same time, the police told the court that Bundi Sanjay has to be interrogated further, on which the Honorable District Magistrate adjourned the hearing of Bundi Sanjay’s bail decision three times. Conditional bail granted late tonight.

" Detailed statement of Police Commissioner Warangal after disclosure of question paper "

The SSC Hindi question paper leaked is a follower of ⁦@BJP4Telangana⁩ president ⁦⁦@bandisanjay_bjp⁩. He is seen with Bandi Sanjay and sent the question paper to the BJP chief’s WhatsApp, apart from a few newsmen.@cpwrl⁩ explains. pic.twitter.com/JC3iMnWcne — Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) April 4, 2023

