A homicide was recorded on Wednesday night on 7th street in the Buenos Aires de Codazzi neighborhood.

A man identified as Emilgar Rosado Quintero, 42, received several gunshot wounds from the grill of an AKT motorcycle that was driven by another subject, who fled in an unknown direction when committing the act.

Rosado Quintero was helped and taken to the local hospital where they tried to revive him, but he eventually died.

According to the police in neighborhood work, they learned that the deceased had had a fight with some brothers-in-law in previous days.

The technical inspection of the corpse was carried out by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.

