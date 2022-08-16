August 16, 2022 4:35 pm

The 75th edition of the Locarno film festival ended with a film that is both an enchanted vision and a political and denouncing work. IS Hikayat elbeit elorjowani. Tales of the purple house by the Franco-Iraqi director Abbas Fahdel, shot in Lebanon and starring his wife Nour Ballouk, Lebanese and painter. And with a questionable palmarès even if it delivered the second award, in order of importance in the hierarchical scale, to the excellent Italian film Gigi reads it by Alessandro Comodin about whom we wrote in the previous breaking latest news from the festival. But let’s start with Abbas Fahdel’s extraordinary film, one of the most important in recent years. It was the only long work of both the international competition and the directors section of the present, the main parallel section. Lasting just over three hours, within a selection that favored normal or short durations, such as Story Fairytales by Alexander Sokurov (78 minutes), every millimeter of the film has meaning and density, also capturing the audience who in fact cheered strongly at the first screening we witnessed. Total osmosis

For Fahdel it is a new artistic exploit after the documentary-masterpiece Homeland. Iraq year zero (2015) and the fiction film Childrena pearl presented in competition at Locarno in 2018 and about which we had written with emotion, a film in which the director somehow took up the neorealist lesson like the Indian Satyajit Ray and then the Iranian Abbas Kiarostami, but focusing the narration instead that on a boy on a girl, Yara in fact, is set in the Qadisha valley, in northern Lebanon, since 1998 inscribed in the Unesco world heritage list.

Fahdel portrays and transmits the positive energy that pervades the population of which the songs frequently filmed are proof of this.

Tales of the purple house makes the cohabitation of opposites a natural fact: just as documentary and fiction are indistinguishable here, so are real and reproduced nature (from cinema as from painting), art from art (cinema that reproduces painting ), the intimate and the collective, the beautiful and the ugly, the gravity of the war and the economic situation with the poetic and human sense in relating as much to everyday life as to nature, action with contemplation. They are two legs of the same body, osmosis is total. And it basically reflects the political plan. See also North American Box Office｜Fans exerted their efforts, and the opening of "Curse Back to War 0 Theatrical Version" became popular_Global_US_Movies Filming the great demonstrations against the corruption of power, he not only documents with relevance, but also portrays and transmits the positive energy that pervades the population of which the frequently filmed songs are proof: joyful and combative, apparently a little rhetorical, they are lacking of references to opposing religious factions, we speak only of the Lebanese people. With insistence it is all the people, a single people, who feel oppressed and offended. It is clear, however, that power, and democratic governments seem accomplices beyond official declarations and positions, is playing on the weariness of the population, trying to empty this energy by making every daily gesture difficult for survival. While a serious international plan would today be a unique opportunity to stabilize that country and in part that area, affected in particular by the war in Syria. The images of the war with Israel in 1982 and of the countless victims in the civilian population, especially among children, follow one another like those of the terrible fire following the devastating explosion of 4 August 2020 at the port of Beirut and the popular indignation that followed. . In between, many fragments of beautiful reality and daily courage. Collective gatherings follow one another on the top of a mountain where the most beautiful sunsets in the world are outlined, of a red so intense and enveloping that if they were not reality they would seem aesthetic excesses, or the light green of the valleys and agricultural fields, a natural green so vibrant as to seem almost psychedelic, shot over and over.

The film is framed and continuously pervaded by art, by the sense of seeing as a founding tool for rediscovering the profound meaning of things.

And then the newspaper, with Nour – narrator and guide of the film while Abbas is present but always off screen – who befriends a child whose father has growing financial difficulties, a child who returns regularly to the film, for example in a small garden with his little sister, or when Nour accompanies him to a Syrian refugee camp who are listened to for a long time, or when they visit a man who takes care of abandoned dogs. To be highlighted is always a human gaze, imbued with empathy. See also Shandong Provincial Prison Administration held a series of activities to celebrate "July 1st" with "Going ahead and opening a new bureau" And then, almost of the curtains, the daily life of the couple’s cats, numerous, intent on doing their job with great rigor, if we can say so, of cats: to keep up with anything that moves, to check all the surrounding area well. it is a job that always finds its proper rest as when two children sleep embraced similarly to each other while the third plays with the thick tail of one of the other two, throwing it on one side as on the other. The animals in this film dominated by the restrictions of the pandemic are important, they are brothers of humans. All framed and continuously pervaded by art, by the sense of seeing as a founding tool to rediscover the profound meaning of things: Nour’s paintings, often centered on elements of nature, intersect with cinema, creating subtle epiphanies thanks to inserted extracts. with wisdom, from the great poet of life caught in the minimal, Yasujirō Ozu, to the poet of the beauty of nature caught in its light and in its most hidden interstices, Victor Erice, passing through the poet of metaphysics right up to the decomposition of the world Andrei Tarkovskij, and several others. But this question about life and vision, which includes photography in relation to photography in motion (cinema), is strong because it is high, ethical but without rhetoric or excesses of sophistication, rather it is simple and human even if within a refined construction, as are the works of real artists. Also for this Tales of the purple house, in any case the winner of the ecumenical jury prize, is certainly our Golden Leopard. But we believe Abbas Fahdel did the work that we felt the strong need and that was missing in the festival until its screening in the last days: something fresh and profound together on the world of today and on the world of always, that is on what is perennial. . Perhaps his cinema is now ready for other places of cinema, such as the Venice exhibition, which in recent years has given great space to the auteur documentary often putting it in competition, or Cannes, in sections such as the Quinzaine des réalisateurs, or Un certain regard or the same competition in the case of a new fiction such as Childrengiven that the Locarno festival shows him great loyalty but the juries do not seem to follow. See also Quincinetto, over eight meters of barrier will keep the falling rocks

