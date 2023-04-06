For the month of April there are again three free PlayStation games for Plus subscribers. TECHBOOK has checked what the new titles are good for.

In contrast to the previous month, Sony has traditionally announced the PlayStation Plus titles for April on its blog.

The PlayStation Plus games for April

Now that the PlayStation Plus Collection is no longer available, PS5 owners can also enjoy all three games with their subscription. The titles will be available from April 4th and can be downloaded until May 1st.

Meet Your Maker (PS4 und PS5)

The premise of Meet Your Maker is simple. There is only one important resource left on post-apocalyptic Earth: “Genmat” – genetic material. As Guardians, players must guard and extract collected Genmat. To do this, they build powerful outposts filled with traps, labyrinths, and creatures to guard them. Because the players have to raid each other’s outposts to get more Genmat.

According to Metacritic, the game achieves an average score of 74. The critics praise the successful mixture of platforming, building and shooter action, which is short-lived despite the large amount of game content. Gamers don’t like the title at all. The game can only achieve 4.9 out of 10 points here, partly because of the repetitive gameplay and the boring atmosphere.

Note: “Meet Your Maker” was released as a PlayStation Plus title right at launch, which is why only a few reviews are available so far.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4 und PS5)

Sackboy, known from LittleBigPlanet, has his own spin-off title for PlayStation with A Big Adventure. It is a 3D platformer in which players must escape dangers and defeat opponents. Luckily, Sackboy comes with a bunch of new promotions and gadgets. In teams of two to four players you have to work together to master the levels.

Critics’ reviews average a solid Metacritic score of 83 for the PS4 version. The PS5 version doesn’t look bad either at 79. Above all, there is praise for the entertaining gameplay and the excellent co-op mode. However, some consider the difficulty level to be too low. In any case, the players themselves have fun with it and award 8.6 out of 10 points for the PS5 version and 7.8 for the PS4 version.

Tails of Iron (PS4 und PS5)

A hand-drawn RPG adventure set in a darker, war-torn land. Frogs attacked the Rat Kingdom and killed the king. Now it is a question of restoring the kingdom as heir to the throne Redgi. To accomplish this, one must find blueprints for deadly weapons and heavy armor, and an armored Mole Mobile.

“Tails of Iron” received rave reviews from critics, as evidenced by its Metacritic score of 81. Above all, the lovingly designed graphics and the brutal gameplay stand out, which some already call Soulslike. The players themselves also like the unique look of the game, but criticize the short playing time of a few hours. This is reflected in a user score of 7.1 out of 10 points.

