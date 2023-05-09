Home » Buy an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card and get a Diablo IV game code
Technology

Buy an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card and get a Diablo IV game code

by admin
Buy an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card and get a Diablo IV game code

Ahh… those who already ordered Diablo IV….

As one of the most popular games in 2023, Diablo IV is expected to be officially launched on June 13. Earlier, NVIDIA actually announced that Diablo IV will support DLSS 3 technology, so the game bundle is also a very big possibility.

On the website of the US distributor B&H, we saw the NVIDIA Diablo IV GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle page appear, which confirmed that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card will be bundled with Diablo IV.

The activity time starts on May 9, US time, and ends on June 13, which is the time when Diablo IV goes online.

During the period, players who purchase GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 Ti and 4070 graphics cards will be able to get a set of Diablo IV game exchange codes. In addition to the serial numbers, they can also get some extra content. The deadline for game serial number redemption is July 13.

Taiwan has not yet announced the event, but it is believed that NVIDIA will issue an official announcement soon.


See also  New requirement for old heating

You may also like

Apple Confirms Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro...

A vision on the crypto market of tomorrow

Noctua launches the NA-FH1 FAN HUB with high...

The future of Salesforce, between artificial intelligence and...

iPhone 16: Apple is apparently planning huge new...

OpenAi is looking for a model to pay...

Java’s module system: help, my dependencies are not...

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ real machine photos leaked, 64...

Football today: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City in...

Will the price of bitcoin rise before the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy