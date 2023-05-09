Buy an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card and get a Diablo IV game code

Ahh… those who already ordered Diablo IV….



As one of the most popular games in 2023, Diablo IV is expected to be officially launched on June 13. Earlier, NVIDIA actually announced that Diablo IV will support DLSS 3 technology, so the game bundle is also a very big possibility.

On the website of the US distributor B&H, we saw the NVIDIA Diablo IV GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle page appear, which confirmed that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card will be bundled with Diablo IV.

The activity time starts on May 9, US time, and ends on June 13, which is the time when Diablo IV goes online.

During the period, players who purchase GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 Ti and 4070 graphics cards will be able to get a set of Diablo IV game exchange codes. In addition to the serial numbers, they can also get some extra content. The deadline for game serial number redemption is July 13.

Taiwan has not yet announced the event, but it is believed that NVIDIA will issue an official announcement soon.