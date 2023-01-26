Home News The CRC will render accounts in the Bota Caucana – news
The CRC will render accounts in the Bota Caucana

in Santa Rosa, Located between the Andes and the Colombian Massif, the environmental management developed by this Corporation will be disclosed in 2022.

The Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cauca (CRC), chose the municipality of Santa Rosa, in the so-called Bota Caucana, to carry out the Public Hearing of Accountability to the community of the department on January 27.

In this natural setting, where the highest concentration of bird species has been discovered, the CRC, according to its director, Yesid González Duque, seeks to establish a dialogue with the community, reaffirming the entity’s commitment to environmental management processes and , in turn, send a message of support to that area of ​​the department, which has been affected by various natural events.

“We want, through our Accountability Hearing, to tell the communities that we are with them, our work, in addition to the protection of natural resources, also contains an important social task, which has allowed us to strengthen the processes with the citizenship that is part of our mission and work in the construction of an Environmental and Sustainable Cauca”, said González Duque.

The official invited the communities surrounding Santa Rosa to actively participate in the meeting, which aims to socialize the management carried out during the year 2022 to the community.

Among the actions carried out by the CRC, he highlighted the consolidation of the Sow to Live strategy, with the planting of 137,000 trees throughout the department. Likewise, close to 600 species of wildlife received attention and care from professionals in the area, of which 439 are already in their habitat. Regarding the Green Business program, through the support of the CRC, more than 100 businesses with a sustainable approach have been certified by the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development.

One aspect to highlight is the work carried out with more than 1,200 miners, in terms of mercury-free and responsible mining in the municipalities of Guapi, Suárez, Timbiquí and Buenos Aires.

