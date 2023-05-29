Home » The crew of Shenzhou 16 is the first crew ushered in by China’s space station when it enters the stage of application and development – Xinhua English.news.cn
The crew of Shenzhou 16 is the first crew ushered in by China's space station when it enters the stage of application and development

The crew of Shenzhou 16 is the first crew ushered in when the Chinese space station enters the stage of application and development. Among them, space pilot Jing Haipeng and spaceflight engineer Zhu Yangzhu are from the astronaut brigade, and are mainly responsible for directly manipulating and managing the spacecraft, as well as carrying out related technical tests. Payload expert Gui Haichao is a professor at Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He is mainly responsible for the on-orbit operation of space science experimental payloads. (Reporters Li Guoli, Li Yun, Huang Yichen)

