Gitea: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 26th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Gitea that became known on May 9th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Oracle Linux and Open Source Gitea are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3318 (Status: 05/25/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Safety Advice for Gitea – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

Gitea Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

Gitea is an open source Github clone.

A remote attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Gitea to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-29400, CVE-2023-24540 und CVE-2023-24539 traded.

Systems affected by the Gitea vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Open Source Gitea < 1.19.3 (cpe:/a:gitea:gitea)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for Gitea. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/09/2023 – Initial version

05/25/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/26/2023 – Added new updates from Oracle Linux and Red Hat

