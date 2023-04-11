A few hours before the demonstration of the magistrate candidates of lot 2023, the Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSM) loses control and does not knows which feet to play on.

Indeed, this Tuesday, April 11, 2023, these new Congolese state employees are planning a demonstration in front of the Superior Council of the Judiciary. Following a strong mobilization and the pace that this file is taking, the CSM has just summoned a single candidate from the lot for untenable reasons, we learn.

Shortly before that, this Congolese justice structure had already invited seven other candidates, including one from the 2024 batch for the same reasons.

Is it fear? Intimidation or loss of control of the CSM?

Everything will be confirmed this Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

As a reminder, it is since November 2022 that 2,500 magistrate candidates have been invited to Kinshasa by the Superior Council of the Judiciary to begin training in order to be appointed by presidential order and to be assigned. To date, we are already in the fifth month, and these candidates have received no follow-up from their direct interlocutor.

Some have even already lost their lives as a result of this indefinite wait.

File to follow!

Jules Ninda