The cyclone turned towards Pakistan and India

by admin
Strong winds are blowing in and around the center of the storm. File photo

Friday, June 9, 2023, 4:48 p.m

Karachi: Cyclone Biper Joy in the Arabian Sea has moved towards Pakistan and India.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz, due to circulation in the Arabian Sea, Cyclone Biper Joy has changed direction, which is now moving towards the north and northeast.

The Chief Meteorologist said that Cyclone Hyperjoy is located 1120 km south of Karachi, adding that it is too early to say which coastal areas the storm will affect.

Sarfarad Sarfraz further said that there were strong winds in and around the center of the storm Running at a speed of 130-150 km per hour.

Heavy rains and thundershowers with gusty winds are likely to occur over Sindh from June 13 night/June 14 morning.

