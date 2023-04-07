There will be a discussion of motion of censure against the third official of the Government of Gustavo Petro in recent months, with which it must appear before the House of Representatives in the face of legislative questioning.

The date for the debate will be next April 26, as confirmed by the representative of the Democratic Center José Jaime Uscátegui, who is one of the citations of the motion to the Minister of Defense.

Thus, Minister Velásquez joins the motions of censure arranged for government officials such as the Ministry of Minas Irene Vélez and Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva who are also waiting for the same procedures before the legislature for questions in the framework of their work in the Government of Petro.

With this provision, it is expected that the Board of Directors of the House of Representatives will have a period of ten business days to announce the voting date, which would reveal whether or not the intention of the proponents advances.

Motion of censure against Irene Vélez did not prosper in Congress:

One week after the Senate of the Republic heard the interventions of Miguel Uribe Turbay, David Luna and other congressmen who requested the departure of the Minister of Mines and Energy Irene Vélez, this Wednesday, March 29, the vote was carried out with the which for the second time the head of the mining-energy portfolio was saved from being removed from office.

57 votes against and only 16 in favor, resulted in the collapse of the second motion of censure that Vélez is facing for, according to some sectors, putting the national economy at risk with his positions regarding the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons.

“The motion of censure against the Minister of Mines has been denied. Those who support it today will also assume the political responsibility for the destruction that this government represents. We will continue to carry out serious and sensible political control, thinking of Colombians,” said Miguel Uribe after the motion was denied.