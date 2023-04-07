Home Sports Juve: the flu stops Allegri, he doesn’t leave for Rome – Calcio
Juve: the flu stops Allegri, he doesn't leave for Rome – Calcio

Juve: the flu stops Allegri, he doesn't leave for Rome – Calcio
(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 07 – Juventus will leave for Rome without Massimiliano Allegri: in fact, the coach will not take part in the away match in the capital due to a flu syndrome. The Juventus club made it known through an official tweet.

Bonucci appears in the squad list, returning after some ailments, while De Sciglio stopped and Pogba remains in the pits. (HANDLE).

