(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 07 – Juventus will leave for Rome without Massimiliano Allegri: in fact, the coach will not take part in the away match in the capital due to a flu syndrome. The Juventus club made it known through an official tweet.



Bonucci appears in the squad list, returning after some ailments, while De Sciglio stopped and Pogba remains in the pits. (HANDLE).

