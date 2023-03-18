Elder Dayán and ‘El Gran’ Martín Elías were in charge of dignify vallenato folklore and continue the dynasty started by his father ‘El Cacique de La Junta’, Diomedes Díaz.

Part of that success is due the respect they had for each other. This was reflected in a story shared by a user on Twitter, where he recounted the moment when Martín Elías congratulated his brother Elder.

The event occurred in the Francisco El Hombre 2012 Festival, held in Riohachawhere Elder Dayán went to the semifinals, gaining recognition from the Guajiro public, according to the Internet user.

The photograph was taken by Fredy Paipa and it shows Martín intercepting Elder, shaking his hand and expressing his admiration.

“Rolando and I, we arrived just like you, favorites, good show, cheered by the public and we didn’t win, here we are at the festival hired as national artists”, Martín told him, who at that time had hits like ‘Earthquake‘ along with his musical formula Rolando Ochoa.

On the other hand, Elder Dayán took advantage of to react and reply to the user’s post. “What a beautiful photo, I did not know of its existence… Thank you my brother Leofa for bringing it to my memory”he stressed.