The decision of the Court of Appeal in London strengthens Morocco’s file before the institutions of the European Union

The journey of the Polisario Front and the British organizations supporting it ended in the failure of the commercial partnership between Rabat and London. This judicial decision increased the legitimacy of the comprehensive Moroccan commercial file for the southern provinces of the Kingdom.

On Thursday, the London Court of Appeal ruled a final rejection of an appeal submitted by non-governmental organizations supporting the separatists “WSC”, regarding a previous decision of the Administrative Court to reject its request seeking to invalidate the partnership agreement linking Morocco with Britain.

The justifications of the supporters of the separatist front did not differ from those presented before the European Court of Justice, accusing Rabat of exploiting the wealth of the Moroccan Sahara, which was denied by the British judiciary altogether, putting its European counterpart in front of a clear picture of the truth of these allegations.

With the approaching end of the fishing and agricultural agreement between Morocco and the European Union, next July, many indications appear that Brussels may follow the British approach, whether through reassuring diplomatic messages sent by European officials who visited Morocco recently, or through a decline in the level of international confidence. In the Polisario thesis and the flimsy justifications it employs in order to impede cooperation between international partners.

on the same path

Hafeez al-Zuhri, a political analyst and researcher in political science, believes that “the British position enhances the legitimacy of the Moroccan file, especially in terms of the legal field, because the battle that Morocco is currently facing against Algeria and the Polisario is a purely legal battle.”

Al-Zuhri added, in an interview with Hespress, that “European courts take British laws as a primary reference, so we are expected to see a similar European position; In addition, the wave of support known to the Moroccan autonomy plan could expedite a decision that includes the southern provinces of the Kingdom.

“The matter of entering the southern provinces, along with all other Moroccan regions, into trade agreements with countries has become a legal matter, and the recent British decision has strengthened the legitimacy of that,” continues the political analyst and researcher in political science himself, stressing at the same time that “the allegations made by the Front and its creation Algeria It no longer receives any international attention, and most of the countries of the world now find the Polisario an organization that impedes integration in the region.

The aforementioned spokesman added that “the Polisario and the organizations supporting it in Europe do not currently find any card before them to pressure in order to change the expected European decision, which, through political and economic indicators, indicates the importance of cooperation with Morocco in all its regions without exception.”

strong file

For his part, Omar El Mourabit, a political expert and former vice-mayor in France, states that “the recent British decision implicitly confirms the Moroccanness of the Sahara, and it is a strong statute that Rabat can use in its judicial battle in Europe.”

Al-Murabit added, in a statement to Hespress, that “the British decision shows the strength of the Moroccan commercial file and the extent of its legitimacy, after it was subjected to Algerian exploitation in order to respond to its well-known ambitions in the issue of the Moroccan Sahara; However, this exploitation began to decline in light of the international momentum supporting the Moroccan position.

“Algeria and the Polisario, who created flimsy problems in order to strike at the fishing and agricultural agreement between Rabat and Brussels, will not rest until their goals are fully achieved,” continues the political expert and former deputy mayor in France, before realizing that “these failed efforts do not amount to what he has reached.” Morocco is from a good level of development in the southern provinces, and it cannot lead them to any results.”

The same spokesman concluded that “the decision of the European Court of Justice will be in the interest of the Kingdom of Morocco, and that remains only a matter of time; What Algeria and the Polisario are trying to do will meet the fate of what was announced by the British Court of Appeal.