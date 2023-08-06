Home » The decision to send the Pakistan cricket team to India for the World Cup
The government has decided to send the national cricket team to India to participate in the World Cup.
Web Desk: The spokesperson of the Foreign Office has said in its statement that we have always said that sports should not be politicized. Relations should not stand in the way of fulfilling obligations towards global sports, Pakistan’s decision reflects a constructive and responsible attitude.
The Foreign Office further says that India refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup due to biased behavior. Pakistan is deeply concerned about the security of its team. is conveying to the authorities, it is hoped that complete security will be ensured during the visit of the national team to India.

