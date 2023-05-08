The deliberation opinion of the Standing Committee of the Luohe Municipal People’s Congress on the Municipal People’s Government’s “Report on the Implementation of the “Double Reduction” Policy in Our City” (adopted at the third meeting of the Standing Committee of the Eighth Luohe Municipal People’s Congress on April 27, 2023 )_Luohe Municipal People’s Government

The deliberation opinion of the Standing Committee of the Luohe Municipal People’s Congress on the Municipal People’s Government’s “Report on the Implementation of the “Double Reduction” Policy in Our City”



(Adopted at the third meeting of the Standing Committee of the Eighth Luohe People’s Congress on April 27, 2023)

The third meeting of the Standing Committee of the Eighth People’s Congress of Luohe City heard and reviewed the “Report on the Implementation of the “Double Reduction” Policy in Our City” by Yan Shi, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal People’s Government. The meeting agreed to the report. In order to promote the high-quality development of the “double reduction” work in our city, the meeting made the following deliberation opinions:

1. Pay more attention to publicity and guidance. Strengthen the in-depth publicity and interpretation of the “double reduction” policy, guide families, schools, and the society to correctly understand the significance of implementing the “double reduction” policy, and advocate the establishment of the educational concept of virtue and cultivation of people; strengthen the promotion of advanced and typical learning, and give full play to the role of demonstration and leadership ; Popularize and promote the concept and knowledge of family education, and improve the level of family education.

Second, comprehensively improve the quality of education and teaching. Establish and improve the compulsory education quality evaluation system oriented to the development of quality education to promote the all-round development of students; strengthen teacher training and promote classroom teaching reform; carry out in-depth exchanges and discussions on teaching achievements to continuously improve the quality of classroom teaching; strengthen homework management and effectively play a good role Homework education function.

Third, effectively improve the level of after-school services. Establish and improve the government investment mechanism for after-school services to provide the necessary guarantee for the “double reduction” work; gradually solve the problem of structural shortage of teachers, and open a full range of prescribed courses such as sports, music, art, and labor practice; encourage and support qualified teachers Social professionals or volunteers participate in after-school services to strengthen the force of after-school services; reduce non-teaching tasks and activities on campus, and schools can arrange for teachers to implement “flexible commuting” to reduce the burden on teachers; improve school, family and social collaborative education mechanism, and accelerate the construction of a new pattern in which school education plays a leading role and all forces collaborate to educate people.

Fourth, continue to strengthen the supervision of off-campus training. Establish and improve the “double reduction” supervision working mechanism, strengthen the normal management of off-campus training institutions; establish and improve the supervision and management system of off-campus training institutions, and improve the work chain; all relevant functional departments conscientiously perform their duties, strengthen coordination and cooperation, and consolidate the results of off-campus training governance.