IVREA

“Everyone looks at the percentages of votes, but what matters is the number of seats won in the Chamber and the Senate, those that allow for a stable majority. The center-right has about 57% of the seats and if we look at the political elections on Sunday from this point of view, the defeat for the Democratic Party is even more robust ».

Giorgio Panattoni, 85, deputy from 1996 to 2006, elected to the Ivrea college with the then PDS (later DS), has no doubts that with these numbers the majority will last a long time.

«The center right has chosen the winning strategy, that of unity – explains Panattoni – despite the divisions within the coalition being much deeper than what they appear. Berlusconi and Salvini, for example, have nothing in common on the EU and NATO. The Democratic Party, on the other hand, is perched on the Draghi agenda, but election campaigns are not done on the past but looking ahead, focusing on the idea of ​​the future. The Democratic Party has staked everything on the opposition between us and them, and has lost its identity, has shattered all the chances it had of winning. Other than the Draghi agenda, we need to talk about the minimum wage, tax reform, the environment. It is okay to talk about young people but if it is not filled with content the theme risks being a flag down. This party has completely lost its references in society and I have the impression that it has not understood that the country has profoundly changed “

Then there is the theme of alliances, of the failure with the M5s, which has staked everything on the defense of citizenship income by winning the votes of the South, and with Renzi. “There are no religious wars to be waged on citizenship income – specifies Panattoni – but I would like to say, however, that the part of active labor policies has been a failure, that this provision needs improvement. Even before talking about alliances, Letta and Conte should have talked about contents, programs, things to do together ».

Panattoni certainly does not hide the difficulty, after the fall of the Draghi government, of making an agreement with the M5s. “But I would like to remind everyone what we managed to do with the Olive Tree, bringing together Christian Democrats, centrists, democrats and Communist Refoundation – remembers Panattoni – It seemed an impossible project to carry out, yet we won the elections having only three more deputies. Then the government fell because Bertinotti got stuck, but that’s another story. This is to say that the Democratic Party lost because it chose to go alone, because it was unable to make alliances. Letta and Renzi are there who continue to fight since the passage of the bell at Palazzo Ghigi in the now distant 2014; personalisms incomprehensible to the voters “. Voters who in fact have stayed away from the polls. “The party of abstention is now at 36%, and is the real majority party in this country – concludes Panattoni -. A fact with which the parties find it hard to come to terms with ». –