The destruction of Yeferson Cossio’s three luxurious vans

The popular influencer Yeferson Cossio once again praises his luxurious belongings, this time, The Colombian spoke about the disasters that have been caused to three of his luxurious trucks in less than two months.

The first of the accidents occurred just when the paisa was driving one of his vehicles, this occurred at night when the influencer says that a vehicle cut him off in order to make a private crossing but fortunately no one was injured.

Also read: “I was about 15”, Alina Lozano after an aesthetic procedure

Another of his vehicles that was severely damaged was a Toyota TXL van that he lent to some of his friends so that they could be transported to Bogotá, however, on the way there was damage to the car after they passed over a deep hole, causing three tires with their respective wheels to be damaged in the process. act.

After the fact, the paisa affirmed that the respective arrangements were ordered and the vehicle was back in operation.

Cossio expressed his dissatisfaction in a video posted on social networks where he announced that in the last few hours he sent his escorts to carry out some errands in his truck but on the way the vehicle collided with another smaller range that was totally lost.

According to the influencer, their trucks are armored, so the damage to their vehicle did not get any worse, and fortunately no one was injured in the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

