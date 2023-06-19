“Salamat Abu Al-Banat” is the source of my regrets…and I refuse to be reduced to my policy

Hespress art and culture Photo: Hespress archives from RabatMonday 19 June 2023 – 01:00

Moroccan actor Youssef El-Gendy refused to shorten his artistic name in the role of the policeman/policeman, who personified him in the movie “Bitter Orange”, highlighting that making stardom in Morocco requires following a path he does not know, given that he is responsible for his performance and diagnosis only.

Al-Jundi, who was a guest on the “Confrontation – FBM” program, which is prepared and presented by the journalist Bilal Mermaid and broadcast on the “Medi 1 TV” channel, added that his presence in television and cinematic works is not in his hands, putting forward several hypotheses that may be behind this, and oscillates between not marketing himself. Insufficiently or not open to a wider circle than its surroundings.

The guest of Bilal Mermid stated that he regretted his participation in the first part of the series “Salamat Abu Al-Banat”, highlighting that his role at the beginning was limited to only six scenes, before he was assigned a larger role during the start of the filming process, adding that balance in performance is necessary from In order to ensure the quality of work.

With regard to the stereotypes and similarities of the characters he plays, the guest of the confrontation program highlighted that he is trying to renew the characters, whether through the manner of speaking or through the internal psyche, with personal diligence, indicating that his role in the movie “Great and Jarrett” forced him to go to a psychiatrist’s clinic to find out his way of thinking. And his speech and other things that can increase the mastery of the reincarnated personality.

The same speaker stressed that he perseveres in attending training workshops in order to maintain his fitness and sense of comedy in order to fill the void during periods of cessation of acting, with the aim of presenting a work worthy of the Moroccan viewer, highlighting that continuous training plays an important role in reviving his capabilities and keeping pace with development.

The soldier actor also confirmed that Moroccan cinema is experiencing a period of decline after recovery and development during the period of the late Noureddine Al-Sayel, stating that his participation in the hidden camera “and less than he” came at the invitation of a friend, considering it among the mistakes that marked his path.

Regarding his relationship with the theater, Youssef El-Gendy said that his rejection of the way theatrical support is arranged is one of the things that made him reluctant to go to the stage, describing the matter as “fraud”, which he cannot accept, recalling in this context that his beginning with the theater It was under the guidance of his mother, who saw in him a way to overcome the shyness that was controlling him.

The Bitter Orange Bilal Mermaid Youssef El-Gendy

the news

Subscribe now to the Hespress newsletter, to receive the latest news daily

Subscribe

Please check the email

To complete the subscription process, follow the steps mentioned in the subscription confirmation email.

This email cannot be added to this list. Please enter a different email address.>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

